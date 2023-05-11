Sports

Murray exits Rome after 'patchy' display against Fognini

2023-05-11 | 04:24
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Murray exits Rome after 'patchy' display against Fognini

Andy Murray's chances of being seeded for the French Open were dented on Wednesday when the former world number one lost to Fabio Fognini in the first round of the Italian Open.

Just days after winning the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown, his first title since 2019 and first on clay since 2016, Murray delivered another inconsistent claycourt performance in a 6-4 4-6 6-4 defeat by Fognini.
 
Murray, who had been hoping to boost his world ranking with a deep run in Rome and be seeded for Roland Garros, said it had been a "pretty patchy match" against the Italian.

"There was some good stuff in there, but also some pretty average stuff," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. "He played well in the third set. My level was OK, but he played really well in the third."

Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray, who also suffered early defeats in Monte Carlo and Madrid, has not played at Roland Garros since 2020 following two hip surgeries.
 
In the past he has opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season to focus on the grasscourt swing heading into Wimbledon.

Murray said he was undecided about what he would do next and would discuss with his team whether to take a wild card into another tournament before next week.

"I'd still like to play but we did agree that we would talk and make a decision as a team after Rome," he added.

"That is what I wanted, to see how my game felt, how I was playing and physically how I was doing in some of the longer matches before making a definitive call on it.

"We'll have those discussions in the next few days."

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season, begins on May 28.
 

Sports

Murray

Exits

Rome

Patchy

Display

Against

Fognini

Italian Open

Tennis

LBCI Next
Italian Open must offer women equal pay before 2025
Stephen Curry, Warriors roll in Game 5, head back to LA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:27

Italian Open must offer women equal pay before 2025

LBCI
World
04:12

Campaigns against Indigenous referendum gather strength in Australia

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-10

City will be 'unstoppable' at home against Real, says Grealish

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:30

US bankruptcy judge blocks NBA team Phoenix Suns' new TV deal

LBCI
Sports
05:27

Banned Botswana runner Amos says selling 'famous' Olympic silver medal

LBCI
Sports
05:24

Schedule delay leaves World Cup without buzz five months out

LBCI
Sports
05:22

Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:30

Everseen raises over $70M for AI tech to spot potential retail theft

LBCI
Variety
07:01

MediShout wants to bring Amazon-like efficiency to hospital operations

LBCI
World
05:48

China audits littered with deficiencies, US accounting watchdog finds

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

LBCI
World
09:56

Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app