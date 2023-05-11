Sports

Italian Open must offer women equal pay before 2025

2023-05-11 | 04:27
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Italian Open must offer women equal pay before 2025

World number seven Ons Jabeur said women players should not have to wait to receive the same prize money as their male counterparts at the Italian Open after tournament organizers announced plans to achieve pay parity by 2025.

Tennis has sought to be a leader in the battle for equality in the last couple of decades with equal prize money offered to men and women at the four Grand Slams.

WTA Tour events, however, still often offer less prize money than those on the separate men's circuit. In the Rome tournament, the total "financial commitment" for the men is $9.51 million while for the women it is $3.5 million.
 
Italian tennis federation chief Angelo Binaghi said last month the event had started a process that would lead to equal prize money over three years, but Tunisian Jabeur called for immediate change.

"I don't see why we have to wait," Jabeur told the New York Times. "It's really frustrating. It's time for change. It's time for the tournament to do better."

Reuters has contacted the tournament organizers for comment.
 
Both men's and women's competitors at the tournament - which is one tier below the majors - play best-of-three set matches and the draw for both events features 128 players.

Similar events at Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid offer equal pay for women, although they are listed as mandatory tournaments for players.

Spain's Paula Badosa said she did not understand why there was prize money disparity in Rome, which attracts some of the world's top names.

"I don't know why it's not equal right now," Badosa said. "They don't inform us. They say this is what you get and you have to play."
 

Sports

Italian Open

Must

Offer

Women

Equal

Pay

Tennis

Athletes

Female

Equality

LBCI Next
Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup
Murray exits Rome after 'patchy' display against Fognini
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-08

Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, must pay her $5 million

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

UK healthcare pay offer accepted by majority of unions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:30

US bankruptcy judge blocks NBA team Phoenix Suns' new TV deal

LBCI
Sports
05:27

Banned Botswana runner Amos says selling 'famous' Olympic silver medal

LBCI
Sports
05:24

Schedule delay leaves World Cup without buzz five months out

LBCI
Sports
05:22

Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-20

Environment Minister launches campaign to ease climate change's impact

LBCI
Middle East
05:17

Israel kills senior Gaza commander, militants fire rockets across border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

LBCI
Variety
06:30

Everseen raises over $70M for AI tech to spot potential retail theft

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

LBCI
World
09:56

Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app