Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup

2023-05-11 | 05:22
2min
Colombia better prepared for this year's World Cup

Missing the Women's World Cup in 2019 was a huge setback for Colombia but the South Americans are determined to go deep at this year's tournament playing an exciting brand of football, midfielder Daniela Montoya said.

Colombia will make their third World Cup appearance in Australia and New Zealand, having been knocked out in the group stage in 2011 and the round of 16 four years later.

Montoya said women's football has been evolving in Colombia and players are better prepared for this year's tournament, where they are in Group H with Germany, South Korea and Morocco.
 
"We've now had a professional league for six years in our country. That's helped us. We had to make it to the World Cup as amateur players before," the 32-year-old told FIFA+ on Thursday.

"We didn't have access to a club where we could train, prepare mentally, learn the ropes of being a professional, learn the ins and outs of our diet ... So now we're much better prepared and have much more support.

"All of that gives us the opportunity to achieve more."
 
Colombia, who were runners-up at the Women's Copa America last year, will head to the July 20 to Aug. 20 World Cup with a rich blend of youth and experience.

"You can always expect Colombia to make history," Montoya added. "We're setting out to take it step by step, win our first three matches, produce exciting football with nice plays, fast transitions, a short passing game mixed in with long balls.

"We've shown what Colombian football is about in our two World Cups to date. I know that this is our moment, the year that the Colombian national team will be at the top."
 

