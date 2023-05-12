Sports

Roma take narrow lead over Leverkusen in Europa League semi

2023-05-12 | 03:35
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Roma take narrow lead over Leverkusen in Europa League semi

AS Roma grabbed a 1-0 home victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday thanks to 20-year-old Edoardo Bove's second-half goal.

Roma youth product Bove stabbed in the winner on the rebound in the 63rd minute for his first European goal.

Roma, bidding to win back-to-back European titles under coach Jose Mourinho following last season's Europa Conference League triumph, travel to Leverkusen next week for the return leg.
 
The winners will face Juventus or Sevilla, who drew 1-1 in their first leg, in the final.

"I'm especially happy with the result," Bove said. "It was essential to win this first half and go there on Thursday with the same desire.

"Today we put great intensity into our game and we are happy. At first they made it difficult for us and it took us a while to adjust but then we controlled the game very well."
 
It had all started according to plan for Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who have not made a European final since their 2002 appearance in the Champions League showpiece.

In a lively start they came close twice, with Robert Andrich's shot saved after 40 seconds and Florian Wirtz wasting a golden chance when he fired wide.

The hosts, missing several players through injury and with Paulo Dybala and Georginio Wijnaldum not fully fit yet and on the bench, responded with Roger Ibanez's powerful header which Hradecky palmed wide with a superb reflex save.

They broke the deadlock just past the hour when Bove started a move and stabbed in on the rebound after Hradecky had saved Tammy Abraham's shot.

The visitors almost bagged an unexpected equalizer towards the end of a scrappy second half but Jeremie Frimpong's 87th-minute shot was blocked on the line.
 

Sports

Roma

Take

Narrow

Lead

Leverkusen

Europa

League

Semi- Final

Football

Italy

German

Clubs

LBCI Next
Basel strike late to secure victory at Fiorentina
US bankruptcy judge blocks NBA team Phoenix Suns' new TV deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-13

Milan take narrow lead over Napoli with Bennacer goal

LBCI
World
2023-05-03

At least one dead as downpours hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-27

Warriors get rare road win, take series lead over Kings

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Italy's antitrust takes steps against Meta in music rights case

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:13

Former NBA star Howard stirs Chinese anger by calling Taiwan a country

LBCI
Sports
04:08

Something special about Nadal and Roland Garros

LBCI
Sports
04:03

Alcaraz the man to beat on clay, says Djokovic

LBCI
Sports
03:51

Nuggets eliminate Suns behind Nikola Jokic's triple-double

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-04

‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app