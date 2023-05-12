Sports

Late heroics from Jayson Tatum lift Celts past 76ers, force Game 7

2023-05-12 | 03:49
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Late heroics from Jayson Tatum lift Celts past 76ers, force Game 7

Jayson Tatum hit four 3-pointers in the final 4:14 of the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 95-86 on Thursday to tie their Eastern Conference semifinal series at three wins apiece.

Game 7 will be played on Sunday in Boston.

Tatum started 1-for-14 but rallied to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists on 5-of-21 shooting.

"I'm one of -- humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world," Tatum said in a postgame interview on ESPN. "You go through struggles. You go through slumps. My teammates trusted me."
 
Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 22 points and Jaylen Brown added 17. Malcolm Brogdon contributed 16, Robert Williams chipped in with 10 points and nine rebounds, and Al Horford grabbed 11 rebounds.

Joel Embiid put up 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots and Tyrese Maxey added 26 points for the Sixers, who haven't advanced to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.

James Harden had 13 points and nine assists.
 
The Sixers shot just 8-of-34 (23.5 percent) from 3-point range, with Harden going 0-for-6.

"I would say we had a lot of wide open threes," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "We just didn't make them."

Philadelphia is looking for its first playoff series victory over the Celtics since 1982, having lost to Boston five times in the postseason since then.

Tatum hit back-to-back contested 3-pointers and the Celtics led 87-83 with 3:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Maxey shot an airball on a trey attempt but then came back to hit 1 of 2 free throws to cut the deficit to 87-84.

The 76ers led by five points late in the third quarter and by two in the middle of the fourth.

In the second quarter, the Celtics controlled the tempo, led by as many as 16 and took a 50-43 lead into halftime even with Tatum shooting 0-for-10 from the field.
 
Smart paced the Celtics with 15 first-half points. Maxey kept the Sixers close with 15 points before the break.

When Georges Niang dropped in a trey from the corner with 5:30 left in the third, the Sixers closed within 62-60.

After an empty possession by the Celtics, Embiid drew a foul and hit two free throws. Harden then made two free throws and the Sixers went ahead 64-62.

Derrick White responded with a 3-pointer, his third of the game, and the Celtics regained a one-point advantage.

The Sixers led 73-71 at the end of the third.
 

Sports

Boston Celtics

NBA

Basketball

Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers

Game 6

Force

Game 7

Second Round

LBCI Next
Nuggets eliminate Suns behind Nikola Jokic's triple-double
Basel strike late to secure victory at Fiorentina
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Sports
04:13

Former NBA star Howard stirs Chinese anger by calling Taiwan a country

LBCI
World
03:22

Sudan's rival forces agree to protect civilians but no ceasefire

LBCI
World
03:18

From allies to foes: How uneasy relations between Sudan army, separate force exploded into violence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:13

Former NBA star Howard stirs Chinese anger by calling Taiwan a country

LBCI
Sports
04:08

Something special about Nadal and Roland Garros

LBCI
Sports
04:03

Alcaraz the man to beat on clay, says Djokovic

LBCI
Sports
03:51

Nuggets eliminate Suns behind Nikola Jokic's triple-double

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-04

‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last

LBCI
World
2023-05-07

UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-05-08

Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:25

The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app