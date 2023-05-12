News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Late heroics from Jayson Tatum lift Celts past 76ers, force Game 7
2023-05-12 | 03:49
Share
2
min
Late heroics from Jayson Tatum lift Celts past 76ers, force Game 7
Jayson Tatum hit four 3-pointers in the final 4:14 of the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 95-86 on Thursday to tie their Eastern Conference semifinal series at three wins apiece.
Game 7 will be played on Sunday in Boston.
Tatum started 1-for-14 but rallied to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists on 5-of-21 shooting.
"I'm one of -- humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world," Tatum said in a postgame interview on ESPN. "You go through struggles. You go through slumps. My teammates trusted me."
Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 22 points and Jaylen Brown added 17. Malcolm Brogdon contributed 16, Robert Williams chipped in with 10 points and nine rebounds, and Al Horford grabbed 11 rebounds.
Joel Embiid put up 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots and Tyrese Maxey added 26 points for the Sixers, who haven't advanced to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.
James Harden had 13 points and nine assists.
The Sixers shot just 8-of-34 (23.5 percent) from 3-point range, with Harden going 0-for-6.
"I would say we had a lot of wide open threes," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "We just didn't make them."
Philadelphia is looking for its first playoff series victory over the Celtics since 1982, having lost to Boston five times in the postseason since then.
Tatum hit back-to-back contested 3-pointers and the Celtics led 87-83 with 3:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Maxey shot an airball on a trey attempt but then came back to hit 1 of 2 free throws to cut the deficit to 87-84.
The 76ers led by five points late in the third quarter and by two in the middle of the fourth.
In the second quarter, the Celtics controlled the tempo, led by as many as 16 and took a 50-43 lead into halftime even with Tatum shooting 0-for-10 from the field.
Smart paced the Celtics with 15 first-half points. Maxey kept the Sixers close with 15 points before the break.
When Georges Niang dropped in a trey from the corner with 5:30 left in the third, the Sixers closed within 62-60.
After an empty possession by the Celtics, Embiid drew a foul and hit two free throws. Harden then made two free throws and the Sixers went ahead 64-62.
Derrick White responded with a 3-pointer, his third of the game, and the Celtics regained a one-point advantage.
The Sixers led 73-71 at the end of the third.
Reuters
Sports
Boston Celtics
NBA
Basketball
Playoffs
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 76ers
Game 6
Force
Game 7
Second Round
Next
Nuggets eliminate Suns behind Nikola Jokic's triple-double
Basel strike late to secure victory at Fiorentina
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
0
Sports
04:13
Former NBA star Howard stirs Chinese anger by calling Taiwan a country
Sports
04:13
Former NBA star Howard stirs Chinese anger by calling Taiwan a country
0
World
03:22
Sudan's rival forces agree to protect civilians but no ceasefire
World
03:22
Sudan's rival forces agree to protect civilians but no ceasefire
0
World
03:18
From allies to foes: How uneasy relations between Sudan army, separate force exploded into violence
World
03:18
From allies to foes: How uneasy relations between Sudan army, separate force exploded into violence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:13
Former NBA star Howard stirs Chinese anger by calling Taiwan a country
Sports
04:13
Former NBA star Howard stirs Chinese anger by calling Taiwan a country
0
Sports
04:08
Something special about Nadal and Roland Garros
Sports
04:08
Something special about Nadal and Roland Garros
0
Sports
04:03
Alcaraz the man to beat on clay, says Djokovic
Sports
04:03
Alcaraz the man to beat on clay, says Djokovic
0
Sports
03:51
Nuggets eliminate Suns behind Nikola Jokic's triple-double
Sports
03:51
Nuggets eliminate Suns behind Nikola Jokic's triple-double
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-04
‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last
World
2023-05-04
‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last
0
World
2023-05-07
UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation
World
2023-05-07
UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation
0
World
2023-05-08
Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments
World
2023-05-08
Australia's big pension funds boost fossil fuel investments
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
4
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:24
20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
10:24
20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees
6
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
7
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
8
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store