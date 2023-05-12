Sports

Lakers coach Ham expects Anthony Davis to play in Game 6 vs Warriors

2023-05-12 | 06:35
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lakers coach Ham expects Anthony Davis to play in Game 6 vs Warriors

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he expects Anthony Davis to play Friday night in Los Angeles, adding that the eight-time All-Star big man is “not showing any signs of anything” and is not in the NBA’s concussion protocol after being hit in the head late in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

“We checked in with him, and he’s feeling great,” Ham said. “Our medical staff gave us a great update. He’s not in the (concussion) protocol.”

Davis will be listed as probable for Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors.

“It’s huge,” Ham said. “He’s the centerpiece of what we’re trying to do on both sides of the ball, and for us just in general, our success rate. So that was great, great news.”

Davis was hurt by what appeared to be an inadvertent shot to the head from Golden State’s Kevon Looney midway through the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 121-106 victory in San Francisco.
 
Davis grabbed at his head grimacing on the bench before going to the locker room following the play with 7:43 remaining. He and Looney were battling for position in the paint on a driving layup by the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell.

TNT reported Davis required a wheelchair to go to the locker room, but he walked out of Chase Center on his own.

Ham confirmed that the Lakers’ medical staff had performed proper evaluation of Davis and any potential head injury.

“We follow protocol, not just with AD, but with any of our players, any of our employees,” Ham said.

The Lakers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Davis finished with 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists, but didn’t block a shot.

After the game, teammate Austin Reaves said Los Angeles would be ready with or without Davis.

“Obviously, AD is huge to what we do. I believe he’ll play, but if that’s not the case, we’re still a group of NBA basketball players that have played games without him this year,” Reaves said. “You never want to play a big game without a guy like that. But that’s the nature of the game.”

Stephen Curry and the Warriors fully expected to see AD in Game 6 as they left Game 5.

“I have no idea what happened to him or what his situation is,” Curry said, “but I would say yeah.”
 

Sports

Los Angeles Lakers

Coach

Darvin Ham

Anthony Davis

Availble

Play

Game 6

Golden State Warriors

NBA

Playoffs

Western Conference

Semi-Finals

LBCI Next
Key witness in FIFA corruption probe to be sentenced in US
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-28

Lakers look for redemption at home in memorable playoffs

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Fortnite players are getting a new Coachella-themed destination

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-16

Three spots up for grabs in Women's World Cup playoffs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:28

Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League

LBCI
Sports
08:26

Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension

LBCI
Sports
08:24

Haaland, Kerr win FWA's player of the year awards

LBCI
Sports
06:45

Key witness in FIFA corruption probe to be sentenced in US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:38

Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:46

Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app