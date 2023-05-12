News
Haaland, Kerr win FWA's player of the year awards
2023-05-12 | 08:24
Share
0
min
Haaland, Kerr win FWA's player of the year awards
Manchester City's Erling Haaland has been named the Football Writers' Association's men's player of the year, while Chelsea's Sam Kerr won the women's award, it was announced on Friday.
Norway international Haaland, who has scored a record 51 goals in all competitions for City this campaign, triumphed with 72 percent of the votes -- the biggest margin since the Premier League began.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka came second among the votes followed by his team mate Martin Odegaard.
In the women's game, Australia international Kerr became the first player to win consecutive awards after she bagged twice as many votes as Aston Villa's Rachel Daly. Chelsea's Lauren James came third.
Haaland and Kerr will receive their awards at a ceremony on May 25.
Haaland's City are top of the Premier League table by one point with four games remaining, while Kerr's Chelsea are second in the Women's Super League standings.
Reuters
Sports
Manchester City
Erling Haaland
Kerr
Win
FWA
Player of the Year
Award
Football
