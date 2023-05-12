Sports

Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension

2023-05-12 | 08:26
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension

Lionel Messi will start Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 home game against AC Ajaccio on Saturday after returning to training following a club-imposed suspension, coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday.

"I spoke with him on Tuesday to see what his mindset was and I found him very determined to play... He will start tomorrow," Galtier told a press conference.

Messi was back in training on Monday after being suspended for making an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result.
 
French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after making the trip when he was supposed to train with the squad the day after the Ligue 1 leaders' 3-1 defeat to Lorient last month.

Messi apologized to PSG and his team mates last Friday and was left out of the squad for their 3-1 win at second-bottom Troyes two days later.

PSG are six points clear of Lens and eight in front of third-placed Olympique de Marseille with four games remaining this season.
 
Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

The player's focus is on winning the French title, however, Galtier said.

"He's very eager to win that title," the coach said.

"With him in the team we'll have to adjust compared to what we did against Troyes. Leo is Leo. I'm not going to go into statistics but when he's with us we have to strike a different balance."

PSG's season has been well below expectations, having suffered early eliminations in the Champions League and the French Cup.

Lens will move provisionally three points behind PSG if they beat Stade de Reims at home later on Friday.

PSG have lost three of their last four home games.
 

Sports

Football

PSG

Lionel Messi

Argentine

International

Player

After

In-House

Suspension

LBCI Next
Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League
Haaland, Kerr win FWA's player of the year awards
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-08

Player goes missing after refusing to come on as sub for Egyptian club

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-03

PSG will not renew Messi's contract after trip to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Huawei launches in-house software system after being cut off from US services

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-03

Football PSG's Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:28

Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League

LBCI
Sports
08:24

Haaland, Kerr win FWA's player of the year awards

LBCI
Sports
06:45

Key witness in FIFA corruption probe to be sentenced in US

LBCI
Sports
06:35

Lakers coach Ham expects Anthony Davis to play in Game 6 vs Warriors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:38

Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:46

Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy

LBCI
World
13:41

US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app