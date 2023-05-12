News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League
2023-05-12 | 08:28
Share
2
min
Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League
Liverpool are an attractive prospect for players in the transfer market even if they are not assured of a place in the Champions League next season, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.
Fifth-placed Liverpool are making a late charge for the top-four in the Premier League and a berth in Europe's lucrative competition, with Klopp's team only a point behind Manchester United having played a game more.
"If I'm allowed to talk to a player, we cannot say in the moment if we have Champions League football. So, if we're already talking, then it is already clear that he already knows about that situation," Klopp told reporters.
"It's obvious we have to be part of the Champions League, fight for trophies... If you want to be part of that, you're more than welcome. We cannot guarantee Champions League football.
"But all the rest is the same as before: a fantastic club with a really good football team - and a better one hopefully next year. It's really that simple. Still Liverpool. We're really attractive to a lot of players."
Liverpool have three league games left this season, starting with Monday's trip to Leicester City.
Leicester produced one of the greatest sporting achievements when they won the league in 2015-16 after starting the campaign as 5,000-1 outsiders, but they are fighting for survival this season, sitting two points adrift of the safety zone.
Klopp expects Monday's game to be a testing encounter for Liverpool.
"I've told the boys already, this is now the real fight. A home game for Leicester, they need all the points they can get. It will be a super difficult and super intense game," Klopp said, adding that Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are still absent through injury.
Having won their last six league games to jump three spots to fifth, Klopp said his team are moving in the right direction.
"This period is super important because it gives us all a massive hint on how it (the future) could look," Klopp said.
"We all know we are in the early stages, we have to improve, to make things more natural and more clear for the boys of what we want exactly."
Reuters
Sports
Liverpool
England
Football
Premier League
Klopp
Attract
Players
Without
Champions League
Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-22
Klopp urges Liverpool to rebuild for next season in league run-in
Sports
2023-04-22
Klopp urges Liverpool to rebuild for next season in league run-in
0
Sports
2023-04-06
UEFA sued by Liverpool fans over Paris Champions League final chaos
Sports
2023-04-06
UEFA sued by Liverpool fans over Paris Champions League final chaos
0
Sports
2023-03-16
Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters
Sports
2023-03-16
Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters
0
Sports
2023-02-26
Liverpool's season not one for history books, says Klopp
Sports
2023-02-26
Liverpool's season not one for history books, says Klopp
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
08:26
Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension
Sports
08:26
Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension
0
Sports
08:24
Haaland, Kerr win FWA's player of the year awards
Sports
08:24
Haaland, Kerr win FWA's player of the year awards
0
Sports
06:45
Key witness in FIFA corruption probe to be sentenced in US
Sports
06:45
Key witness in FIFA corruption probe to be sentenced in US
0
Sports
06:35
Lakers coach Ham expects Anthony Davis to play in Game 6 vs Warriors
Sports
06:35
Lakers coach Ham expects Anthony Davis to play in Game 6 vs Warriors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:38
Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk
World
04:38
Audit finds holes in ECB's management of bank credit risk
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
Variety
2023-04-12
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
2
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
Lebanon News
06:34
AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
3
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
04:46
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
5
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
Lebanon News
14:26
National Moderation Bloc: We commit to not boycotting any session to elect a new president
6
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
Press Highlights
01:30
Frangieh's meeting with Bukhari sparks debate over candidacy
7
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
World
13:41
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
8
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Lebanon News
14:12
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store