Sports

Ten Hag confident top players want to join Man Utd

2023-05-13 | 05:54
LBCI
2min
Manchester United can attract more "quality players" after finding it tough to convince some transfer targets last season, manager Erik ten Hag said as he bids to restore the Premier League side to their former glory.

Former Ajax Amsterdam manager Ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford last year and overcame a wobbly start to guide the fallen giants of English soccer to the League Cup title in February and end their six-year trophy drought.

The Dutchman hopes to secure Champions League qualification for next season, with United occupying fourth place in the league. He expressed confidence more top players want to be part of the effort.

"I see a big difference in comparison with last year. Now, many players see the project, what's going on, the dynamic and the ambition," Ten Hag told reporters before Saturday's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"There were a lot of reservations last year, doubts when we approached players. This year, many quality players really want to come."

United recruited the likes of Casemiro, Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia under Ten Hag. The club has been linked with a number of players including Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Ten Hag said expectations would be higher next season but they were making steady progress.

"We have to rebuild and reconstruct," Ten Hag said. "We are in that process and in the right direction. You can see that in the way we play."

Reuters 
 

Sports

Ten Hag

Players

Manchester United

