Bagnaia pips Marquez to take pole at French Grand Prix qualifying

2023-05-13 | 10:10
2min
Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole position for the French Grand Prix after finishing on top in Saturday's qualifying session.

Bagnaia was fastest in Le Mans with a time of 1 minute 30.705 seconds, 0.058 seconds ahead of Marc Marquez.

Six-times world champion Marquez looked set for pole in the closing stages of qualifying, but Bagnaia nailed the final sector to snatch it away with his last lap.

"I took this pole after pushing a lot. It's not been easy, yesterday we had many problems, this morning we had problems, so it wasn't the best start to the week. We struggled a bit," Bagnaia said.

"The pace was very competitive, but finally we are OK, we are competitive and the pole position today was important, so I'm very happy."

Despite being denied a 65th career MotoGP pole, Marquez will take heart from his performance on his return after recovering from a hand injury.

Marquez underwent surgery after breaking the first metacarpal on his right hand in a collision in the season-opening race in Portugal, ruling him out of races in Argentina, Texas and Spain.

"The target this weekend was just to do our 100%," Marquez said.

"We didn't expect to be here, honestly speaking, but with my team, me and Honda, you never know what will happen."

Italian Luca Marini - MotoGP great Valentino Rossi's half-brother - completes the front row for Sunday's race after coming through Q1 before finishing 0.137 seconds behind Honda's Marquez.

"It was really tough in Q1," Marini said. "I tried hard to give my all and risk everything."

KTM's Jack Miller and Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing were fourth and fifth, while Maverick Vinales of Aprilia, who dominated practice, finished sixth fastest after technical problems.

France's 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo finished third in Q1, meaning he will line up in 13th place for his home GP.



Reuters
 

