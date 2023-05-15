News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Djokovic says 'Big Four' rivalries made him tougher
2023-05-15 | 06:34
Share
2
min
Djokovic says 'Big Four' rivalries made him tougher
Novak Djokovic said his rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray had helped him become stronger in the face of adversity, after the world number one battled his way into the last 16 of the Italian Open.
The 35-year-old Serb was a set and a break up in Sunday's match with Grigor Dimitrov but was then dragged into a decider, where he raised his level again to close out a 6-3 4-6 6-1 win after more than two hours.
"Luckily for me, in my career, I managed to win more matches than I lost when I was facing difficult circumstances," Djokovic said.
"For a few years, whenever I needed to make that final step or win a Grand Slam, I didn't manage to do that, so I learned a lot.
"I got stronger because of the rivalries, particularly with Federer, Nadal and Murray," he added.
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Murray were dubbed the 'Big Four' as they won a combined 67 Grand Slam titles in an unprecedented period of dominance and were involved in some of the most memorable matches over the last two decades.
"Staying the course, staying patient and believing in the process and the journey," Djokovic said. "Understanding what works for you best, what's your winning formula mentally and also physically and emotionally, and then sticking to it."
Djokovic, who is gunning for a men's record 23rd major title at the French Open starting later this month, will face Briton Cameron Norrie on Tuesday for a place in the Rome quarter-finals.
Reuters
Sports
Djokovic
Tennis
Serbian
International
Star
Big Four
Rivalries
Made
Tougher
Next
Korean player held in China on suspicion of bribery
LaLiga in the bag, but Barcelona still face huge problems
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-12
Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay
Sports
2023-04-12
Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay
0
Sports
2023-04-10
Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing
Sports
2023-04-10
Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay swing
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
2023-03-20
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
0
Variety
08:28
UK pension startup Smart banks $95M
Variety
08:28
UK pension startup Smart banks $95M
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
07:35
Morant suspended from team activities after alleged gun video
Sports
07:35
Morant suspended from team activities after alleged gun video
0
Sports
06:37
Korean player held in China on suspicion of bribery
Sports
06:37
Korean player held in China on suspicion of bribery
0
Sports
06:12
LaLiga in the bag, but Barcelona still face huge problems
Sports
06:12
LaLiga in the bag, but Barcelona still face huge problems
0
Sports
06:01
Jayson Tatum drops Game 7-record 51 points, Celtics destroy 76ers
Sports
06:01
Jayson Tatum drops Game 7-record 51 points, Celtics destroy 76ers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-12
Twitch’s new clip editor makes sharing vertical video on YouTube and TikTok a snap
Variety
2023-05-12
Twitch’s new clip editor makes sharing vertical video on YouTube and TikTok a snap
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
0
Middle East
2023-01-10
Egypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch
Middle East
2023-01-10
Egypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch
0
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
3
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
4
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
5
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
6
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
7
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
8
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store