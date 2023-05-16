Sports

Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock

2023-05-16 | 06:40
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock

Carlos Alcaraz said he needed a few days to "reset" his mind ahead of the French Open, after being dragged out of his comfort zone and stunned by Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan at the Italian Open on Monday.

The 20-year-old has been in superb form on clay, winning a title in Buenos Aires earlier in the season before triumphing in Barcelona and Madrid ahead of the Rome tournament.

But Alcaraz, who is set to leapfrog Novak Djokovic into top spot in the rankings and take the number one seeding at Roland Garros, struggled against world number 135 Marozsan to suffer only his second defeat on the surface this year.
 
"I was perfect physically. I just didn't feel comfortable," Alcaraz told reporters. "He made me feel uncomfortable on court. He was aggressive all the time.

"It was tough for me to get into the match, into the rally. I made a lot of mistakes that I usually don't make. Obviously, these days can happen and you have to handle it.

"In the second set I was close, I had my chances but didn't take them. He was at the same level all the time. He deserves the win."
 
Alcaraz said he was looking forward to some time off ahead of the year's second Grand Slam which starts on May 28.

"I'm going to rest a little bit. I need some days to reset my mind, to be fresh for Roland Garros," Alcaraz said.

"Of course, to practice. That's no secret. If I want to have good results in Paris, if I want to go to Paris in good shape, I have to practice.

"I couldn't practice more than three or four days in a row. I've been playing so much. It's going to be really helpful to have days at home practicing and getting ready."
 

Sports

Alcaraz

Hopes

Reset

Ahead

French Open

Rome

Shock

Tennis

LBCI Next
Women's Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10
Morant suspended from team activities after alleged gun video
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-08

Alcaraz set to reclaim number one spot in Rome after Madrid triumph

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-18

Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open

LBCI
Sports
08:01

Flawless Djokovic crushes Norrie to reach Rome quarter-finals

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-14

Nadal turns down claycourt event wildcard as French Open looms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
08:23

Denver Nuggets focused on vanquishing LeBron James and Lakers, not ghosts of the past

LBCI
Sports
08:19

Wembanyama about to learn his NBA destination, with the draft lottery on Tuesday

LBCI
Sports
08:01

Flawless Djokovic crushes Norrie to reach Rome quarter-finals

LBCI
Sports
06:44

Women's Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source

LBCI
Variety
14:20

Russia approves sale of Volkswagen plant to domestic dealership

LBCI
Sports
06:40

Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Mikati, Bou Habib discusses Lebanon's preparations for Arab League Summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app