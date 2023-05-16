News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Flawless Djokovic crushes Norrie to reach Rome quarter-finals
2023-05-16 | 08:01
Share
2
min
Flawless Djokovic crushes Norrie to reach Rome quarter-finals
Holder Novak Djokovic blasted past Briton Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4 in a tense encounter to reach the Italian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday and remain on track for a seventh title in Rome.
Djokovic made slow starts to his opening two matches but the fired-up world number one bolted out of the blocks for a 3-0 lead and let slip two opportunities to break Rio champion Norrie a second time before taking the first set on serve.
The duo swapped breaks early in a spicy second set where Norrie's overhead shot hit Djokovic on the leg after the Serbian had turned his back on the net. The 22-times Grand Slam champion continued to stare down Norrie at the end of the fifth game.
An error-prone Norrie surrendered his serve again and had treatment for a right leg issue, before top seed Djokovic came from 0-30 down in the final game of the contest to complete the victory over the world number 13 on his second match point.
"So far so good," Djokovic, who will meet seventh seed Holger Rune or Alexei Popyrin in the last eight, said of his progress in Rome.
"It was an early start today. Strange conditions. I actually finished my warm-up 10 minutes before I went on the court so I was rushing a bit with everything but we couldn't play earlier because of the rain.
"I'm just glad to overcome today's challenge in straight sets and move on."
Djokovic skipped the Madrid event due to an elbow injury and spent time getting treatment for an unspecified issue before Tuesday's match but the 35-year-old said there was no cause for fresh concern.
"Every day there's something," said Djokovic. "Thankfully I was able to play and finish the match and hopefully tomorrow I will feel even better."
Iga Swiatek continues her title defense when she takes on Donna Vekic for a place in the women's quarter-finals.
Reuters
Sports
Flawless
Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Crushes
Norrie
Reach
Rome
Quarter Finals
Next
Wembanyama about to learn his NBA destination, with the draft lottery on Tuesday
Women's Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-03
Flawless Djokovic downs Hurkacz to reach Dubai semi-finals
Sports
2023-03-03
Flawless Djokovic downs Hurkacz to reach Dubai semi-finals
0
Variety
07:12
Wells Fargo reaches $1 bln settlement with shareholders over recovery from scandals
Variety
07:12
Wells Fargo reaches $1 bln settlement with shareholders over recovery from scandals
0
Sports
06:40
Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock
Sports
06:40
Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock
0
World
2023-05-13
Ukraine's Zelenskiy travels to Rome to meet Pope Francis, Italian officials
World
2023-05-13
Ukraine's Zelenskiy travels to Rome to meet Pope Francis, Italian officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
08:23
Denver Nuggets focused on vanquishing LeBron James and Lakers, not ghosts of the past
Sports
08:23
Denver Nuggets focused on vanquishing LeBron James and Lakers, not ghosts of the past
0
Sports
08:19
Wembanyama about to learn his NBA destination, with the draft lottery on Tuesday
Sports
08:19
Wembanyama about to learn his NBA destination, with the draft lottery on Tuesday
0
Sports
06:44
Women's Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10
Sports
06:44
Women's Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10
0
Sports
06:40
Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock
Sports
06:40
Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-06
Three unloaded oil vessels cost treasury millions due to political vendettas
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-06
Three unloaded oil vessels cost treasury millions due to political vendettas
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-04
Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services
Lebanon News
2023-05-04
Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
3
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
00:56
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
Lebanon News
00:56
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
5
Press Highlights
02:03
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
Press Highlights
02:03
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
6
Lebanon Economy
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
7
Lebanon Economy
04:50
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
Lebanon Economy
04:50
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
8
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store