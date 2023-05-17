News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Ronaldo helps revive Al-Nassr hopes in Saudi title race
2023-05-17 | 03:59
Share
2
min
Ronaldo helps revive Al-Nassr hopes in Saudi title race
Cristiano Ronaldo revived Al-Nassr's slim hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League title in his first season at the club after scoring a penalty to help them to a 2-0 victory over Al-Ta'ee on Tuesday.
With league leaders Al-Ittihad throwing away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr drew to within three points of the top spot with three games remaining in the season.
Al-Ittihad, however, still have the advantage in their head-to-head with Al-Nassr, the first tiebreaker if teams finish level on points.
At Al-Ta'ee Stadium in Ha'il, Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr the lead from the penalty spot just after halftime and Brazilian Talisca settled the game with another goal ten minutes from final whistle.
Ronaldo was also present, in spirit at least, at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh as Al-Hilal scored controversial goals at the end of each half to battle back and hold Al-Ittihad to a draw.
Al-Ittihad took the lead through Igor Coronado and Ahmed Bamsoud in the first half an hour but Musab Aljuwayr cut the deficit four minutes before the break.
The teenager's cross appeared to have been kept in play by Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe and the game continued for more than a minute before VAR confirmed that the ball had in fact crossed the goal line.
It was a deja vu in stoppage time at the end of the match when Al-Hilal forward Michael's shot appeared to have been cleared by defender Ahmed Hegazy only for VAR to again confirm that the goal-line had been breached.
The Brazilian then rubbed salt into the wound and enraged the Al-Ittihad players by performing Ronaldo's trademark "Siiii!" goal celebration in front of the visiting fans.
Reuters
Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Football
Al-Nasr
Hopes
Title Race
Pro League
Next
Nuggets ride Nikola Jokic's triple-double to Game 1 win over Lakers
Martinez deals knockout blow as Inter reach Champions League final
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
0
Sports
2023-04-10
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
Sports
2023-04-10
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
0
Middle East
2023-03-14
Football Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia
Middle East
2023-03-14
Football Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia
0
Sports
2023-05-16
Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock
Sports
2023-05-16
Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:06
Morant takes 'full accountability' after allegedly waving gun again on video
Sports
04:06
Morant takes 'full accountability' after allegedly waving gun again on video
0
Sports
04:04
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United
Sports
04:04
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United
0
Sports
04:01
Nuggets ride Nikola Jokic's triple-double to Game 1 win over Lakers
Sports
04:01
Nuggets ride Nikola Jokic's triple-double to Game 1 win over Lakers
0
Sports
03:55
Martinez deals knockout blow as Inter reach Champions League final
Sports
03:55
Martinez deals knockout blow as Inter reach Champions League final
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:18
TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting
Variety
09:18
TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting
0
Variety
2023-05-09
Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons
Variety
2023-05-09
Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
0
Variety
2023-05-15
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
2023-05-15
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
3
Lebanon Economy
10:14
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
10:14
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
4
Lebanon News
07:46
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
Lebanon News
07:46
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
5
Breaking Headlines
10:09
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
Breaking Headlines
10:09
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
6
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
7
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store