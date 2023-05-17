Sports

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United

2023-05-17 | 04:04
1min
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani made an improved final offer for Manchester United (MANU.N) in an attempt to see off his main rival British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Jassim is offering to buy 100 percent of the club now for a price nearer to 5 billion pounds ($6.31 billion), the report said.

Manchester United's shares were up 1.2 percent.

The club declined to comment, and investment bank Raine Group that is running the bidding process did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
Sheikh Jassim's offer falls short of the 6 billion pounds asking price set by current owners, the Glazer family, The Guardian reported in April.

Manchester United's American owners late last year launched a formal sale process and have received several bids, including from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

According to a report in April by The Times, Ratcliffe's INEOS had outbid Sheikh Jassim in the battle to buy Manchester United.
 
Ineos was the only bidder to have valued the club higher than 5 billion pounds ($6.29 billion), the report added.
 

Morant takes 'full accountability' after allegedly waving gun again on video
Nuggets ride Nikola Jokic's triple-double to Game 1 win over Lakers
