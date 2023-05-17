Sports

Morant takes 'full accountability' after allegedly waving gun again on video

2023-05-17 | 04:06
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Morant takes 'full accountability' after allegedly waving gun again on video

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said he took full accountability for his actions, in a statement published by US media on Tuesday after another social media video emerged showing the two-time All-Star holding what appeared to be a gun.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities on Sunday, roughly two months after a similar incident that saw him suspended for eight games when he appeared in a live-streaming video on Instagram holding a firearm at a nightclub.
 
"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do," Morant said in a statement published by ESPN and USA Today.

"My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

Reuters has reached out to his agency for comment.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said they were investigating the incident, admitting he was "shocked" when he saw the video after Morant had seemed to take the first suspension "incredibly seriously" when they spoke.
 
"We spoke for a long time about not just the consequences that could have on his career but the safety issues around it. He could have injured, maimed, killed himself or someone else with an act like that," Silver said at NBA's draft lottery.

"He has an incredibly huge following. My concern, and I thought he shared with me, that tens of millions of kids globally would see him as having done something that was celebrating in a way, that act of using a firearm in that fashion.

"Now, we're in the process of investigating it and we'll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I'm assuming the worst."

Another suspension would see Morant miss the start of the 2023-24 season, with the Grizzlies no longer in the playoffs after they were knocked out by the Los Angeles Lakers last month.
 

Sports

Ja Morant

NBA

Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies

Star

Suspended

Flashing

Firearm

Gun

Again

Video

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-15

Morant suspended from team activities after alleged gun video

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-12

Former NBA star Howard stirs Chinese anger by calling Taiwan a country

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Three-wheeled EV startup Arcimoto shuffles leadership again

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:04

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United

LBCI
Sports
04:01

Nuggets ride Nikola Jokic's triple-double to Game 1 win over Lakers

LBCI
Sports
03:59

Ronaldo helps revive Al-Nassr hopes in Saudi title race

LBCI
Sports
03:55

Martinez deals knockout blow as Inter reach Champions League final

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-15

AI comes for the DJ: London partygoers rave to robot beats

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-02

Hezbollah delegation visits Rai, stresses need to hasten presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app