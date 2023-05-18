News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Man City outclass Real Madrid to reach Champions League final
2023-05-18 | 03:49
Share
4
min
Man City outclass Real Madrid to reach Champions League final
Manchester City marched into the Champions League final for the second time in three seasons after outclassing holders Real Madrid 4-0 for a 5-1 aggregate victory at a raucous Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Bernardo Silva's first-half double put City in control against the 14-time European champions, while an own goal by Eder Militao after the break and a late fourth from Julian Alvarez sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola's side as they avenged last year's bitter semi-final loss.
With Inter Milan awaiting in the final, City will now be huge favorites to finally deliver the trophy Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour has craved since buying the club in 2008, having lost to Chelsea two years ago.
City are now unbeaten in 26 home matches in the competition and that run was never in danger once Portuguese midfielder Silva whipped a shot past Thibaut Courtois in the 23rd minute and then headed his side's second in the 37th.
The second half was almost a formality as holders Real, bidding to win the trophy for a sixth time in 10 seasons, were outplayed by a relentless City side closing in on a treble.
And there was no way back for Carlo Ancelotti's team when Kevin De Bruyne's free kick flicked off Militao in the 76th minute.
Alvarez put the icing on the cake of a memorable night for City with a clinical finish after coming on as a late replacement for Erling Haaland.
There was an air of expectancy and tension before kickoff inside City's fortress, even more so as the clash was billed as a de-facto final with Inter, in their first final for 13 years despite a mediocre Serie A season, awaiting the winners.
The lineups were almost identical to the sizzling 1-1 draw in the Bernabeu last week, the only change being in Real's rearguard with Militao in for Antonio Rudiger.
Just as in the Spanish capital, City took an early stranglehold with Real barely stringing two passes together and finding it almost impossible to escape their own half.
Twice inside the opening 20 minutes Real keeper Thibaut Courtois rescued his side with saves from point-blank Haaland headers, the first a little lucky, the second miraculous.
City's pressure was relentless though and the breakthrough was not long coming with Silva whipping a left-footed shot past Courtois from the right edge of the penalty area -- City's eighth goal attempt in the opening 23 minutes.
It took Real half an hour to even mount an attack and even then, City's Kyle Walker won a sprint race with Vinicius Jr to snuff out the danger.
Toni Kroos, one of five current Real players to win the trophy five times with the Spanish club, then unleashed a dipping right-foot shot that City keeper Ederson, who had been a spectator, touched against the crossbar.
A one-goal advantage was always going to be dangerous against Real's serial winners, but Silva made sure City reached halftime with one foot in the final, reacting quickest to loop a header into the net after Ilkay Gundogan's shot was saved.
City toyed with the 14-times champions for the rest of the half and could have been further ahead.
Real needed some magic to give themselves any hope and it almost arrived six minutes after halftime when David Alaba's dipping free kick was acrobatically saved by Ederson.
Courtois did his best to keep Ancelotti's side in the tie with yet another save from Haaland as the Norwegian was left waiting for his 53rd goal of an incredible season.
But any thoughts of a repeat of last year's miraculous turnaround when Real won 6-5 on aggregate were banished when De Bruyne's whipped free kick glanced off Militao and into the net.
Alvarez then stroked first-time into the bottom corner in stoppage time.
With their place in the Istanbul showpiece secured, City can win their fifth Premier League title in six seasons this weekend and they also have an FA Cup final to look forward to.
Reuters
Sports
Manchester City
Advance
Champions League
Final
Outclass
Real Madrid
Football
English
Spanish
Clubs
Next
Jimmy Butler, Heat topple Celtics to steal Game 1 of East finals
Morant takes 'full accountability' after allegedly waving gun again on video
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-17
Martinez deals knockout blow as Inter reach Champions League final
Sports
2023-05-17
Martinez deals knockout blow as Inter reach Champions League final
0
Sports
2023-05-16
Women's Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10
Sports
2023-05-16
Women's Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10
0
Sports
2023-05-05
UEFA to involve fans in planning finals after 2022 Champions League chaos
Sports
2023-05-05
UEFA to involve fans in planning finals after 2022 Champions League chaos
0
Sports
2023-04-28
Familiar foes prepare for battle in Asian Champions League final
Sports
2023-04-28
Familiar foes prepare for battle in Asian Champions League final
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:01
Djokovic says new generation has arrived after Rome quarter-final exit
Sports
04:01
Djokovic says new generation has arrived after Rome quarter-final exit
0
Sports
03:56
Jimmy Butler, Heat topple Celtics to steal Game 1 of East finals
Sports
03:56
Jimmy Butler, Heat topple Celtics to steal Game 1 of East finals
0
Sports
2023-05-17
Morant takes 'full accountability' after allegedly waving gun again on video
Sports
2023-05-17
Morant takes 'full accountability' after allegedly waving gun again on video
0
Sports
2023-05-17
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United
Sports
2023-05-17
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
0
Variety
05:01
Lebanon tops the world's best-rated dips, seizing the first three places
Variety
05:01
Lebanon tops the world's best-rated dips, seizing the first three places
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-21
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 14000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-21
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 14000 LBP
0
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
15:24
US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI
Middle East
15:24
US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI
2
Press Highlights
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
3
Press Highlights
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
Press Highlights
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
5
Lebanon News
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
Lebanon News
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
6
Middle East
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
Middle East
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
7
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
8
Lebanon News
04:18
Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president
Lebanon News
04:18
Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store