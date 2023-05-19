Sports

Medvedev downs Hanfmann, to meet Tsitsipas in Rome semis

2023-05-19 | 03:17
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Medvedev downs Hanfmann, to meet Tsitsipas in Rome semis

World number three Daniil Medvedev produced a dominant performance against German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann to reach his first Italian Open semi-final, cruising to a 6-2 6-2 victory on Thursday.

Medvedev, who has described himself as a "hard court specialist", had never won a match in Rome before this year's tournament but has produced some of his best tennis to reach the last four on clay for the first time since Monte Carlo in 2019.
 
"I am feeling great," Medvedev said. "I said before the tournament I was feeling really great in practice. "It is always a danger to say this if you lose the first round and you think, 'Why did I say this'. But I am proving it."

Medvedev soaked up Hanfmann's powerful hitting and controlled the baseline exchanges, dominating with his big first serve to wrap up the win in an hour and 20 minutes.

"He was struggling more than me and I am happy with the win and being in the semis," Medvedev said of Hanfmann, who upset Monte Carlo champion Andrey Rublev and ninth seed Taylor Fritz to reach the last eight.
 
"I knew I had to put as many balls into the court as possible because he plays aggressively. Maybe he didn't play his best match but that is how it works... I am happy I could neutralise his attacking style."

Medvedev will meet world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas who triumphed over Borna Coric with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win later in the evening.

"He's been playing well and I'm playing [well] also," Tsitsipas said on court on the upcoming clash against Medvedev. "I feel good on court, regardless if it's a night session or a day session and I really hope to bring the best out of me against him.

"I feel like he's playing better than the years before."
 

Sports

Daniil Medvedev

Dominant

Performance

Tennis

Downs

Hanfmann

Meet

Tsitsipas

Rome

Semi- Final

Italian Open

LBCI Next
Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career
Nuggets overtake Lakers in 4th quarter for 2-0 series edge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-13

Ukraine's Zelenskiy travels to Rome to meet Pope Francis, Italian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Mikati meets Al Sudani, says Iraq has always been an 'outstretched hand' to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting

LBCI
Middle East
04:30

Ukraine's Zelenskiy on way to Arab League meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
03:26

Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final

LBCI
Sports
03:19

Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

LBCI
Sports
03:07

Nuggets overtake Lakers in 4th quarter for 2-0 series edge

LBCI
Sports
03:02

Sevilla fight back to beat Juve and reach another Europa League final

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23

Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022

LBCI
Variety
03:29

From Lebanon to Texas, Hagop Kantarjian excels again for his research contribution to Leukemia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app