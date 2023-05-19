Sports

Formula One to donate 1 million euros to flood relief

2023-05-19 | 10:18
Formula One to donate 1 million euros to flood relief

Formula One will donate 1 million euros ($1.10 million) to support communities affected by flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, the sport announced on Friday.

The Imola circuit would have hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend but the race was cancelled due to the devastation. read more

Formula One said in a statement the money would be donated to the region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.

Stefano Domenicali, the Formula One chief executive who was born and grew up in Imola, said local communities faced a terrible situation.

"We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground," he said.

"My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula One community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work."

The Imola circuit is named after Ferrari founder Enzo and his son Dino, with the Maranello-based Italian luxury sports car maker also announcing a million-euro donation.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)



Reuters
 

