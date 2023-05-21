Sports

Title outcome inevitable as Guardiola's City keep raising the bar

2023-05-21 | 03:16
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Title outcome inevitable as Guardiola's City keep raising the bar

The only real surprise about Manchester City's march to a fifth Premier League crown in six seasons is that a callow Arsenal side managed to keep Pep Guardiola's serial winners honest for such a long time.

Even until a few weeks ago the outcome of the title race looked, on paper at least, too close to call.

The reality, however, is that once City engaged top gear, ironically about the same time they were charged with around 100 historical breaches of Premier League financial rules, the outcome has never really been in doubt.

Since that day in February when City's critics licked their lips at the prospect of the club bank-rolled by Sheikh Mansour's getting its comeuppance, they are unbeaten in all competitions.

They have amassed 40 points from the last 42 on offer in the Premier League, scoring 39 goals and conceding 10 and registering 3-1 and 4-1 victories over Arsenal.

They also sauntered into the FA Cup final and reached the Champions League final with crushing victories over Europe's old masters Bayern Munich and Real Madrid en route and are closing on a repeat of the treble achieved by Manchester United in 1999.

Arsenal led the table for large swathes of the season as a first title since 2004 looked possible, but ultimately buckled under the pressure of a relentless City.

"Manchester City are a team that have had the capacity to win by 10 points but they haven't done that this season because of what we have done," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of his side's brave attempt to stop City winning three titles in a row.

Arteta, like every other manager in the world, may cast an envious eye to the resources available to Guardiola.

The fact City can blow most of their rivals out of the water when it comes to spending power is obvious and the debate over what some label 'financial doping' will continue as City's lawyers go to battle in court.

But spending big does not always equate to success on the field, as a glance at Chelsea this season proves.

There is a method in identifying and buying components for a football machine that equipped just as much for rainy nights in Yorkshire as under the dazzling lights of Europe's big arenas.

A special coach to man the controls is also essential and in the uber-perfectionist Guardiola, City have arguably the best football mastermind in the business.

It still feels almost unfair that a team that won the 2021-22 title without even employing an out-and-out striker, then added Norwegian phenomenon Erling Haaland's unquenchable thirst for goals to the already rich mixture.

Not only that but they also welcomed in Julian Alvarez, Argentina's World Cup winning forward, to act as his deputy.

Yet in terms of the numbers of new arrivals, City are way down the list this season and Guardiola has used only 23 players in the league, the lowest of the 20 clubs this campaign.

Guardiola takes great pride in improving his players and it is no surprise that Jack Grealish, who took a while to learn the City way, has now nudged ahead of England colleague Phil Foden -- a player who would waltz in to most other first teams.

Holding midfielder Rodri's fourth season at City has arguably been his best, John Stones has cemented himself next to Ruben Dias in the heart of City's defense while Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva remain two of Guardiola's key lieutenants.

Haaland may have grabbed the headlines but Kevin de Bruyne remains the conductor in City's creative department, once again leading the goal assists table.

The galling thing for the clubs hoping to close the gap and knock City off their perch next season is that they will apply the same meticulous formula to their summer planning and no doubt come back even better next season.



Reuters
 

Sports

Title

Outcome

Inevitable

Guardiola

Manchester City

Raising

Bar

Football

Soccer

LBCI Next
Giroud nets hat-trick as Milan thrash Sampdoria 5-1
At least 12 dead in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-03

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-04

Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football

LBCI
World
02:17

At least 12 dead in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:24

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3

LBCI
Sports
03:52

Arsenal pushed us but we capitalized on their 'hiccups', says Man City's Walker

LBCI
Sports
03:30

Giroud nets hat-trick as Milan thrash Sampdoria 5-1

LBCI
World
02:17

At least 12 dead in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:24

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

In support of lawyer Nizar Saghieh, media professionals say only freedom of expression remains in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

Discover NEOM's futuristic realms: Unveiling the extraordinary regions of Sindalah, The Line, Trojena, and Oxagon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:24

Lebanese army arrests key al-Qaeda leader

LBCI
Middle East
14:42

Bahrain decides to resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:35

Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Bou Saab after meeting Geagea: We held a positive meeting, another one to be scheduled soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More