Paris 2024 organizers working on putting Olympic flame on Eiffel Tower

Paris 2024 organizers have been working on installing the Olympic flame on the Eiffel Tower, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.



It was not clear whether the flame would stay on the iconic monument throughout the July 26-Aug. 11 sports extravaganza.



The source added that the flame would not be put at the top of the Eiffel Tower, however, for technical reasons.



"It's been a work in progress for the last two years now," the source said.

The flame cannot be at the top of the tower because of the antennas already installed there, they added.



"The venue for the lighting of the flame on the Opening Day of the Olympic Games has not yet been decided," a Paris 2024 spokesperson told Reuters.



They did not deny working on installing the flame at the Eiffel Tower and would not disclose when any announcement would be made.