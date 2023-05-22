News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Infantino offers support to Vinicius Jr after racism row
2023-05-22 | 06:04
Share
2
min
Infantino offers support to Vinicius Jr after racism row
Football governing body FIFA's president Gianni Infantino expressed his support for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr after he called LaLiga and Spain "racist" after receiving racial slurs from fans in Sunday's game at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium.
Vinicius Jr pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being paused for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia's players which led to him being sent off in the second half. Real lost the game 1-0.
The Brazil international later took to Twitter to express his frustration, saying "racism is normal in LaLiga" and describing Spain as a "racist country".
"Full solidarity to Vinicius. There is no place for racism in football or in society and FIFA stands by all players who have found themselves in such a situation," Infantino said in a statement.
"Events during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid show that this needs to be the case. That is why the three-step process exists in FIFA competitions and it is recommended at all levels of football.
"Firstly, you stop the match, you announce it. Secondly, the players leave the pitch and the speaker announces that if the attacks continue, the match will be suspended. The match restarts, and then, thirdly, if the attacks continue, the match will stop and the three points will go to the opponent."
Infantino added that the steps to stop racism need to be supported through education.
Vincius Jr received a wave of support after the incident, including from Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.
LaLiga has previously lodged complaints of racist chanting or insults against Vinicius Jr, the latest of which was a claim before a court in Mallorca after fans were filmed racially abusing the forward.
Spanish police are also investigating a possible hate crime against Vinicius Jr after a mannequin wearing his number 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid's training ground in January.
Reuters
Sports
LaLiga
Spain
Real Madrid
Brazilian
International
Plater
Vinicius Jr.
Racism
Infantino
Offers
Support
FIFA
Football
Next
Italy's football prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points
Koepka wins PGA Championship as magic Block shines at Oak Hill
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-10
Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal
Sports
2023-05-10
Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal
0
Variety
2023-04-27
Easyship strikes agreement to support eBay’s new International Shipping program
Variety
2023-04-27
Easyship strikes agreement to support eBay’s new International Shipping program
0
Sports
2023-03-16
Infantino re-elected FIFA president, telling critics 'I love you all'
Sports
2023-03-16
Infantino re-elected FIFA president, telling critics 'I love you all'
0
Sports
2023-03-09
Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet
Sports
2023-03-09
Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
11:33
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
Sports
11:33
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
0
Sports
06:14
MLB roundup: Surging Cardinals down Dodgers for fourth straight series win
Sports
06:14
MLB roundup: Surging Cardinals down Dodgers for fourth straight series win
0
Sports
06:12
Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China
Sports
06:12
Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China
0
Sports
06:10
Dortmund keep lid on euphoria as Bundesliga title race goes to the wire
Sports
06:10
Dortmund keep lid on euphoria as Bundesliga title race goes to the wire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14
Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu
0
Middle East
2023-05-18
Erdogan rival sharpens tone on migrants before Turkey runoff
Middle East
2023-05-18
Erdogan rival sharpens tone on migrants before Turkey runoff
0
Sports
06:07
Italy's football prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points
Sports
06:07
Italy's football prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
Lebanon News
09:33
MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term
2
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
Lebanon News
08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
3
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
Lebanon News
06:38
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
4
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
Press Highlights
02:03
Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
6
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
10:22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
7
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
Press Highlights
01:20
France launches third phase of its initiative
8
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
World
03:18
How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More