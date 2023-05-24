News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Ronaldo says Saudi league could become top five in the world
2023-05-24 | 04:41
Share
2
min
Ronaldo says Saudi league could become top five in the world
Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Saudi Pro League he joined this season could in time become one of the top five leagues in the world.
The Portugal skipper joined Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by some media reports to be worth more than 200 million euros ($220.16 million).
Ronaldo has played in three of the world's top leagues with stints at Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga, Manchester United in the English Premier League and Juventus in Italy's Serie A.
The 38-year-old said the quality of the Saudi competition had improved even in his short time in it.
"We are much better and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better," he told Saudi SSC channel on Tuesday.
"Step-by-step I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world but they need time, players and infrastructure.
"But I believe that this country have amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great in my opinion," he added.
The Saudis do not lack ambition and a source told Reuters earlier this month that Riyadh club Al-Hilal had made a formal offer to secure the services of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's rival for the title of best player of his generation.
Ronaldo scored a stunning winner on Tuesday as Al-Nassr fought back to beat visitors Al-Shabab 3-2 and put Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League title celebrations on hold.
Reuters
Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo
Saudi League
Pro
Football
Could
Become
Top Five
World
Next
Celtics dump Heat to prevent East finals sweep
Ronaldo stunner puts Al-Ittihad title celebration on ice
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-28
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Variety
2023-04-28
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
0
Sports
2023-05-23
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
Sports
2023-05-23
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
0
Variety
2023-05-23
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
Variety
2023-05-23
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
0
Sports
2023-05-22
Italy's football prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points
Sports
2023-05-22
Italy's football prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
08:09
Honda to power Aston Martin's F1 title ambitions from 2026
Sports
08:09
Honda to power Aston Martin's F1 title ambitions from 2026
0
Sports
08:06
Lakers to speak with James in coming days about retirement comment
Sports
08:06
Lakers to speak with James in coming days about retirement comment
0
Sports
08:04
Guardiola wants Premier League financial charges against City dealt with quickly
Sports
08:04
Guardiola wants Premier League financial charges against City dealt with quickly
0
Sports
06:54
Spain arrests 7 after racist incidents targeting Vinicius Jr
Sports
06:54
Spain arrests 7 after racist incidents targeting Vinicius Jr
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
09:45
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
Breaking Headlines
09:45
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
0
Lebanon News
05:18
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
Lebanon News
05:18
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
0
Lebanon News
09:09
Council of Muftis expresses concern as presidential vacuum continues
Lebanon News
09:09
Council of Muftis expresses concern as presidential vacuum continues
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
2
Lebanon News
03:31
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
Lebanon News
03:31
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
3
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
4
Lebanon News
05:18
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
Lebanon News
05:18
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
5
Press Highlights
01:20
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:20
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
6
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
7
Lebanon News
04:31
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
04:31
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
8
Press Highlights
02:02
Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options
Press Highlights
02:02
Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More