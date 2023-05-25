Sports

England's Southgate concerned by Maguire form, conditions of Toney ban

2023-05-25 | 05:31
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
England's Southgate concerned by Maguire form, conditions of Toney ban

Gareth Southgate said Harry Maguire's lack of playing time makes it difficult to guarantee he will start games for England while the manager also had concerns over Ivan Toney's rehabilitation during his eight-month ban from football.

Maguire, who became the world's most expensive defender when Manchester United signed him for 80 million pounds ($100.97 million), is no longer a first-choice center back for his club despite being named the team's captain.
 
He has fallen down the pecking order behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, with even left back Luke Shaw having played in central defense, leaving Maguire with just seven starts in the league this season.

"Inevitably it's not a situation that can continue forever," said Southgate, who has handed Maguire over 50 England caps and included him in the squad for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers.

"We've got - in Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Tyrone Mings - players who are playing well without the same experiences of club European football or international football. But we've got to keep searching for competition in that area of the pitch."
 
Southgate was also concerned that Brentford forward Toney's punishment for breaching the Football Association's betting rules had left him without the support he needs for rehabilitation.

"What bothers me is we've got to look after people. He's injured at the moment, what does he do about getting fit?" Southgate said.

"I don't like the idea that we just leave somebody so they are not allowed to be a part of the football community, I don't think that's how we should work. I don't think that's how the best rehabilitation programs would work."
 

Sports

Football

England

Manager

Southgate

Concerned

Maguire

Form

Manchester United

Player

Premier League

Club

LBCI Next
Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 years
Iniesta to leave Vissel Kobe in July
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-17

UK pension funds 'concerned' over asset manager climate vote record

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-10

Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-08

Player goes missing after refusing to come on as sub for Egyptian club

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Bank of England fines former TSB executive over 2018 IT failure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:16

Ymer disqualified in Lyon after smashing racket on umpire's chair

LBCI
Sports
09:05

Head of French Olympic Committee Henriques steps down

LBCI
Sports
06:28

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

LBCI
Sports
06:24

Qatar must become best in Asia to challenge on global stage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

UK to press ahead with long anticipated reform to tackle Big Tech’s market power

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Middle East
02:37

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More