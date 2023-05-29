Sports

Mbappe named best Ligue 1 player for fourth consecutive time

2023-05-29 | 02:45
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mbappe named best Ligue 1 player for fourth consecutive time

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe was named Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth time in a row on Sunday after helping the capital club win a record 11th French title.

The France forward is the only player to win the award four times, beating the record he shared with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"I want to thank the players, the staff, all the people working in the shadows," said 24-year-old Mbappe.

"I've always wanted to leave a mark. I did not expect to win so much so early but I'm happy to make history in my country."
 
Mbappe has a contract with PSG until 2024 with an option to extend it by a further year.

"I'm happy and I'll be here next season," he said, not giving a clue on whether he would stay at the club until 2025.

PSG wrapped up the title with one game to spare after a 1-1 draw at Racing Strasbourg on Saturday.

Franck Haise was named best coach of the season after leading RC Lens to second place, which will see the northern club play in the Champions League for the first time in 21 years.
 
"It's the story of three seasons ... those who are not n this adventure anymore, I don't forget you," said Haise, who took over the first team when they were in Ligue 2 in 2020.

"What we've been through is unforgettable."

Lens also had four players in the team of the season -Brice Samba, defender Kevin Danso, midfielder Seko Fofana and striker Lois Openda - with Samba being named best goalkeeper.

PSG also had four players selected - forwards Mbappe and Lionel Messi plus fullbacks Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi.
 

Sports

Kylian Mbappe

Paris St Germain's

PSG

Named

Best

Ligue 1

Player

Fourth

Consecutive

Year

French

International

Football

Player

LBCI Next
Everton survive as Leicester and Leeds are relegated on dramatic final day
Bayern win Bundesliga with last-gasp goal in dramatic season finale
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-12

Haaland, Kerr win FWA's player of the year awards

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-10

Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-28

Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign

LBCI
Sports
05:49

Ref's touch and player walkoff leads to three-hour Egypt Cup tie

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
05:49

Ref's touch and player walkoff leads to three-hour Egypt Cup tie

LBCI
Sports
05:20

Rossi proud to see Alpine back on the podium

LBCI
Sports
03:51

Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment

LBCI
Sports
03:36

Everton survive as Leicester and Leeds are relegated on dramatic final day

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Canada and Saudi Arabia to appoint new ambassadors, end 2018 dispute

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More