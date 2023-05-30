Sports

'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia', Djokovic writes at French Open

2023-05-30 | 04:13
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia', Djokovic writes at French Open

Serbian world number three Novak Djokovic risked stirring up a political controversy at the French Open on Monday after writing a message about Kosovo following his first-round victory.

"Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence," 22-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic wrote on a camera lens in Serbian.

Around 25 NATO peacekeeping soldiers defending three town halls in northern Kosovo were injured in clashes with Serb protesters on Monday, while Serbia's president put the army on the highest level of combat alert.
 
The incidents came a day after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called on Kosovo to tone down tensions with Serbia following clashes between Kosovan police and protesters who are opposed to Albanian mayors taking office in ethnic Serbian areas.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that 52 Serbs were injured on Monday, three of them seriously, while Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani accused his Serbian counterpart of destabilizing Kosovo.

Serbia and its traditional ally Russia do not recognize Kosovo's independence, and Moscow has blocked the country's bid to become a member of the United Nations. Serbia still considers Kosovo part of its territory.
 
"Kosovo is our cradle, our stronghold, centre of the most important things for our country... There are many reasons why I wrote that on the camera," RFI radio quoted the 36-year-old Djokovic as saying to Serbian media.

The French tennis federation (FFT), which organises the event, told Reuters that there were "no official Grand Slam rules on what players can or cannot say. The FFT will not be making any statement or taking any stance on this matter."

Djokovic will hope to avoid another political distraction at a Grand Slam after he defended his father at the Australian Open in January when a video emerged showing him posing with some fans holding Russian flags amid the war in Ukraine.
 

Sports

Novak Djokovic

Serbia

Tennis

Star

International

French Open

Message

Writes

Kosovo

Heart

Politics

Controversy

Territory

LBCI Next
Miami win Game 7 to thwart Celtics' comeback bid
Newgarden edges out Ericsson to win Indianapolis 500
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-28

NATO head urges Kosovo to ease tensions with Serbia

LBCI
World
2023-05-27

NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

Serbia, Kosovo leaders in EU-backed talks to normalize ties

LBCI
World
2023-03-18

Serbia and Kosovo in high-stakes EU-mediated talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:08

Saudi’s Al-Ahli refuse to celebrate title after season in second division

LBCI
Sports
06:47

Juventus seeks plea deal over further points deduction

LBCI
Sports
05:32

Maguire has decision to make about Man United future

LBCI
Sports
05:05

Miami win Game 7 to thwart Celtics' comeback bid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Caretaker PM Mikati defers critical cabinet meeting amid conflict with Justice Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign

LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million

LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More