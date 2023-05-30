Sports

Juventus seeks plea deal over further points deduction

2023-05-30 | 06:47
2min
Juventus (JUVE.MI) will propose a plea bargain with Italy's football authorities on Tuesday over a case involving alleged irregularities in its payment of players' salaries, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

A hearing with a court at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has been brought forward to Tuesday, the source added. It had initially been scheduled to be heard on June 15.

The plea bargain would mark an attempt by the most successful club in Italian soccer to clear the slate with the football authorities before the end of the current Serie A season.
 
Several Italian newspapers on Tuesday said the club will propose paying a fine and being penalized another two or three points in this season's Serie A championship, on top of the 10 points it has already been docked for a separate case regarding its accounting.

The plea bargain as described in the newspapers would mean that Juventus would finish seventh in Serie A which concludes this weekend, and qualify for a place in next season's European Conference League.

However, it is likely to have to forfeit that place because of sanctions that could be imposed following a separate probe by UEFA, European football's ruling body, the newspapers said.
 
Juventus officials were not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

The club has previously denied wrongdoing and said its accounts are in line with football industry practice.

Inquiries by sports authorities were triggered by investigations from criminal prosecutors in Turin, where the club is based, in a case regarding alleged false accounting.

As part of this case, former Chairman Andrea Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself risk standing trial.
 

