Bolt desperate for impactful role in track and field
2023-05-31 | 09:27
Bolt desperate for impactful role in track and field
Usain Bolt said he is desperate to play a role in reviving the sport that made him a global superstar but has experienced something of a decline since his retirement six years ago.
The Jamaican, who dominated men's sprinting for nearly a decade after the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said he had found plenty to do to keep himself busy but was really keen to remain involved in sport.
"I spend my time doing a lot of family things, when it comes to track and field, not as much as I would want to but I still try and stay in touch with what is going on," the 36-year-old told Reuters.
"I'm still waiting on a position from (World Athletics), I've reached out to them and let them know I would love to make a bigger impact in sports, as long as they want me to.
"We've been in talks but we'll have to wait and see what comes around."
Bolt added that he was aware his personality was a vital ingredient in the success of track and field during his era but thought he could see signs that athletes like U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles might be starting to fill the charisma gap.
"It's going to be a process. After me, it kind of went down because of who I was as a person, and how big my personality was," added the eight-times Olympic gold medalist.
"But I think over time it will be better. I think young athletes are coming up and I see a few personalities that are needed in sport, hopefully in the upcoming years it will change.
"Hopefully I can play a part and help the sport to grow."
There was disappointment at the crowds for last year's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, but Bolt thought that next year's Paris Olympics could be a special moment for the sport.
"Sometimes it's all about where it is, America is not the biggest track and field place," he said.
"I think Paris will be big, because it's accessible and I know Paris always has a good team and good athletes over the years. So I look forward to that."
After a decade of Bolt-inspired global dominance, Jamaica's men have failed to win a single track gold medal at the last two World Championships.
At this year's championships in Budapest, however, Bolt sees some promise of success in young sprinters Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake.
"Last year, Seville came fourth (in the 100m) so I was very impressed. Also now there's a young kid, Ackeem Blake, who is also stepping up. So I think that's a good start," the 11-times world champion said.
"Hopefully these two will motivate other youngsters to want to step up, and want to train harder and dedicate themselves."
Jamaica are still dominant in the women's sprints and Bolt said he would be keeping a close eye on compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the World Championships in August.
Fraser-Pryce, also 36, will be seeking a record-extending sixth world 100m title in Hungary, 14 years after making her debut in the global showpiece of track and field.
"I follow Shelly a lot because we came through the same era so to see her continue sprinting and coming back from having a child, that's impressive," said Bolt.
Reuters
