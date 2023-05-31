News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Nuggets stand between Heat, history in NBA Finals
2023-05-31 | 09:38
Share
2
min
Nuggets stand between Heat, history in NBA Finals
The Miami Heat have the chance to make history when the NBA Finals kick off on Thursday, facing a well-rested Denver Nuggets squad that is uninterested in letting the Heat's Cinderella story go any further.
Miami would be the first eighth seed to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy after opening their improbable playoff run with a compelling 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, who had boasted the best record in the league.
Only the second eighth seed to reach the championship series after the New York Knicks 24 years ago, they almost squandered their 3-0 head start over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals before clinching Game 7 on the road on Monday.
"I know the work that we all put into it so I know what we're capable of - but nobody's satisfied, we haven't done anything," Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jimmy Butler told reporters.
"We don't play just to win the Eastern Conference, we play to win the whole thing."
The six-time All-Star, who produced a game-high 28 points on Monday, has been a key figure in an injury-battered Heat rotation, with star guard Tyler Herro reportedly eying a return after fracturing his hand in the first round.
"Not surprising that they would win a playoff series and compete moving forward, but no matter what their team looked like, losing key players, I wouldn’t pick that team to wind up as one of the last two standing," ABC NBA Finals analyst Mark Jackson told reporters.
"It says a lot about their competitive spirit, their culture."
They face the ultimate test against twice MVP Nikola Jokic's Nuggets, who cruised through the opening two rounds before embarrassing the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-game sweep to win the West more than a week ago.
But while oddsmakers put the Nuggets at a mile-high advantage to collect the franchise's first title, coach Michael Malone told reporters he expects the series to be "the biggest challenge of our lives."
"Forget the eighth seed stuff - they beat Milwaukee four to one," said Malone.
"You get to the NBA Finals, it's not about seeding anymore. And for those that are thinking that this is going to be an easy series - I don't even know what to say to you."
The NBA Finals kick off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET (0030 GMT Friday) at Ball Arena.
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Denver Nuggets
Stand
Between
Miami Heat
Playoffs
Final
Next
Man City's Guardiola named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year
Saudi’s Al-Ahli refuse to celebrate title after season in second division
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-21
Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3
Sports
2023-05-21
Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3
0
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
0
Sports
05:24
United striker Martial out of FA Cup final through injury
Sports
05:24
United striker Martial out of FA Cup final through injury
0
World
2023-05-30
China declines US request for a meeting between defense chiefs
World
2023-05-30
China declines US request for a meeting between defense chiefs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
09:34
Fifth seed Tsitsipas powers past Carballes Baena into third round
Sports
09:34
Fifth seed Tsitsipas powers past Carballes Baena into third round
0
Sports
09:27
Bolt desperate for impactful role in track and field
Sports
09:27
Bolt desperate for impactful role in track and field
0
Sports
07:11
Monfils ranks five-set comeback win at French Open as one of his best
Sports
07:11
Monfils ranks five-set comeback win at French Open as one of his best
0
World
06:58
The meat magnate who pushed Putin's agenda in Germany
World
06:58
The meat magnate who pushed Putin's agenda in Germany
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
0
World
2023-02-11
Quake rescues slow as hopes of finding people alive under rubble fade in Turkey and Syria
World
2023-02-11
Quake rescues slow as hopes of finding people alive under rubble fade in Turkey and Syria
0
Middle East
2023-05-09
Fire extinguished at Isfahan power plant in Iran
Middle East
2023-05-09
Fire extinguished at Isfahan power plant in Iran
0
Middle East
2023-01-12
Iran's FM Abdollahian arrives in Beirut on Thursday evening
Middle East
2023-01-12
Iran's FM Abdollahian arrives in Beirut on Thursday evening
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
2
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
3
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
4
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
5
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
6
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
7
Press Highlights
03:16
"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"
Press Highlights
03:16
"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"
8
Middle East
02:02
Qatar prime minister, Taliban chief hold secret Afghan talks
Middle East
02:02
Qatar prime minister, Taliban chief hold secret Afghan talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More