News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Europa League kings Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win seventh crown
2023-06-01 | 02:09
Share
3
min
Europa League kings Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win seventh crown
Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla worked their magic yet again to beat AS Roma 4-1 on penalties on Wednesday and lift the trophy for a record-extending seventh time, handing Roma boss Jose Mourinho his first defeat in six European finals.
After an unspectacular match ended 1-1 after extra time, Sevilla ruthlessly punished the Italians in the shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel firing home the winning spot kick, just as he did for Argentina in the World Cup final against France.
The defender had missed his first effort but was handed a reprieve when Roma keeper Rui Patricio was adjudged to have come off the line too early and he made no mistake with his second, sparking jubilant celebrations.
Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou was their hero in the shootout, saving penalties from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez while the Spaniards were flawless in their own execution, scoring their first four.
Sevilla, the undisputed kings of the Europa League, have now won all seven of the finals they have played in the competition, and are well-versed in the drama of the occasion, having seen their opponents score first in the last four finals.
It was a tense and ill-tempered affair from the start on Wednesday, with Roma defending deep with a five-man backline against Sevilla, who had almost 65% possession but were kept mostly outside the Italian's crowded box.
The match was tetchy with referee Anthony Taylor dishing out 14 yellow cards, the most ever in a Europa League game, and playing almost 30 minutes of stoppage time in total.
Paulo Dybala gave Roma the lead from a counter-attack in the 35th minute but Sevilla then took control of the game and found the equaliser thanks to an own-goal by Mancini in the 55th minute.
Sevilla dominated the match after that but Roma had the better chances from counter-attacks and set-pieces, including a Chris Smalling header that hit the crossbar in the 10th minute of added time in extra time.
DIFFICULT SEASON
Sevilla maintained their incredible record in the competition after an otherwise difficult season.
Languishing in the bottom half of LaLiga for a large part of a campaign in which they fired two managers, Sevilla only rediscovered their form after exiting the Champions League.
Their run to the final saw them beat PSV Eindhoven, Fenerbahce and Manchester United before downing Juventus in the semis.
"It was a Sevilla-style match. We have to suffer to win," Lucas Ocampos told Spanish TV channel Movistar Plus.
"This is not easy. What we have with this competition is something that cannot be explained."
It was the third consecutive Europa League final that ended in a penalty shootout.
The win means Sevilla will compete in next season's Champions League despite finishing outside the top four in the LaLiga.
Mourinho had never lost a European final before Wednesday, having last year led Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League title, becoming the first coach to win all the European trophies.
Losing was clearly a painful experience for the Portuguese who handed his runners-up medal to a fan in the stand after the presentation.
"That's what I did, I don't want silver medals. I don't keep silver medals, so I gave it away," he told Movistar.
Reuters
Sports
Europa League
Kings
Sevilla
Beat
Roma
Penalties
Win
Seventh
Crown
Football
Spanish
Team
Next
Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers
Nuggets stand between Heat, history in NBA Finals
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-19
Sevilla fight back to beat Juve and reach another Europa League final
Sports
2023-05-19
Sevilla fight back to beat Juve and reach another Europa League final
0
Sports
04:05
Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat
Sports
04:05
Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat
0
Sports
2023-05-23
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
Sports
2023-05-23
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
0
Sports
2023-05-19
Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final
Sports
2023-05-19
Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
04:45
Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury
Sports
04:45
Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury
0
Sports
04:36
Brazil protests to FIFA over racism against under-20 player
Sports
04:36
Brazil protests to FIFA over racism against under-20 player
0
Sports
04:05
Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat
Sports
04:05
Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat
0
Sports
03:50
Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers
Sports
03:50
Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-02
Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology's 'dangers'
Variety
2023-05-02
Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology's 'dangers'
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
0
Middle East
2023-01-24
Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation
Middle East
2023-01-24
Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation
0
World
2023-05-02
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
2023-05-02
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
11:11
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
2
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs
5
Variety
10:58
Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances
Variety
10:58
Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic
8
Middle East
00:41
Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond
Middle East
00:41
Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More