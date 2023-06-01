Sports

Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat

2023-06-01 | 04:05
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho said he was uncertain about his future at the club following their 4-1 penalty shootout defeat in the Europa League final against Sevilla on Wednesday.

The defeat meant Roma failed to qualify for next season's Champions League and prompted questions about whether the 60-year-old would remain in the Italian capital, having been linked with Paris St Germain.

"I have to fight for these lads and therefore not say objectively that I will remain," Mourinho told Sky Sports Italia.
 
"I spoke to the club in December when I had that approach from the Portuguese national team.

"I have not had any contact with anyone else since then. I have a year left on my contract and this is the situation.”

It was Mourinho's first defeat in a European final, but he said he was proud of his team's performance and acknowledged that the season had taken its toll.

"We're physically exhausted, mentally drained, feeling dead because we believe it's an unjust defeat with numerous debatable incidents.
 
"We are dead tired, but proud. I always say you can lose a football match, but never your dignity or professionalism...

"I lost this one, but I return home prouder than ever this time. The lads gave absolutely everything this season."

Mourinho also criticised referee Anthony Taylor, adding that the Englishman showed too many yellow cards.

"It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time," he said.

“We are accustomed to the influence of referees in our games, it’ss nothing new, but I didn’t expect it in a European final,” he added to DAZN later.
 

Sports

Mourinho

Football

AS Roma

Manager

Future

Defeat

LBCI Next
Brazil protests to FIFA over racism against under-20 player
Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future

LBCI
World
2023-05-31

Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to meet in foreseeable future

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-31

Man City's Guardiola named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-30

Maguire has decision to make about Man United future

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:45

Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury

LBCI
Sports
04:36

Brazil protests to FIFA over racism against under-20 player

LBCI
Sports
03:50

Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers

LBCI
Sports
02:09

Europa League kings Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win seventh crown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology's 'dangers'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28

Price of gasoline sees slight drop

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-24

Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs

LBCI
Variety
10:58

Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic

LBCI
Middle East
00:41

Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More