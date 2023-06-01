Sports

Brazil protests to FIFA over racism against under-20 player

2023-06-01 | 04:36
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Brazil protests to FIFA over racism against under-20 player

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Wednesday said it has filed a protest with world governing body FIFA after defender Robert Renan was racially abused following a U20 World Cup match.

Insults were directed at Renan as he left the pitch at the Ciudad de la Plata stadium in Argentina where Brazil beat Tunisia 4-1 in the tournament's Round of 16, CBF said.

The player, who was sent off after 45 minutes, was then subjected to racism on social media. After the match, Renan shared on Instagram screenshots of racist messages he received.
 
"The profiles (of racist social media users) have already been filed by CBF and will be sent to the local courts and FIFA with the request for punishment," CBF said.

"CBF vehemently condemns any kind of discriminatory action in football and will no longer tolerate such cases in the sport," it said.

CBF said it is the first football body to adopt in its regulations the possibility of sanctioning a club in cases of racism.
 
On Friday, CBF announced that Brazil will play friendly matches against Guinea and Senegal as part of a campaign in support of forward Vinicius Jr, who has been racially abused while playing for Real Madrid in the Spanish league this season.
 

Sports

Brazil

Protests

FIFA

Over

Racism

Against

Under-20

Player

LBCI Next
Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury
Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests

LBCI
World
2023-05-23

Climate protests over private jets disrupt Geneva Airport flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-19

Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
04:45

Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury

LBCI
Sports
04:05

Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat

LBCI
Sports
03:50

Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers

LBCI
Sports
02:09

Europa League kings Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win seventh crown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology's 'dangers'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28

Price of gasoline sees slight drop

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-24

Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
11:11

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs

LBCI
Variety
10:58

Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic

LBCI
Middle East
00:41

Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More