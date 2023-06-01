Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid ahead of Saudi Arabia move – sources

Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires this month to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, sources have told ESPN.ESPN reported earlier this week that Benzema was offered a two-year contract worth €400 million to move to Saudi Arabia in January, the same deal as Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United.Benzema, 35, has spent 14 seasons at the Bernabeu, becoming the club's second-highest goal scorer and winning five Champions Leagues, four LaLiga titles and the 2022 Ballon d'Or.