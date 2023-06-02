News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
32
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets cruise to Game 1 win over Heat
2023-06-02 | 04:32
Share
4
min
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets cruise to Game 1 win over Heat
Well aware of their opponent's penchant for fast starts, the Denver Nuggets treated their first-ever NBA Finals game as if everything were on the line.
Even with the Game 1 urgency, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic never panicked, finishing off another triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists as the Nuggets rolled to a 104-93 victory Thursday against the visiting Miami Heat.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Sunday in Denver.
Jamal Murray scored 26 points and handed out 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Aaron Gordon had 16 points as the Nuggets won the series opener without having to lean heavily on Jokic, even as he ended up leading the way.
"Right now, the most important thing is to win a game, and I'm trying to win a game in any possible way," Jokic said on the ABC broadcast. "I don't need to shoot and I know I don't need to score to affect the game, and I think I did a good job today. Everybody contributed."
Jokic wound up 8 of 12 from the field after taking just five shots through three quarters. He extended his NBA single-year record with his ninth triple-double of the playoffs.
Denver, the Western Conference's top seed, shot 59.5 percent from the field in the first half and 50.6 percent for the game while improving to 9-0 at home in the playoffs. The Nuggets were sharp, even after a nine-day wait between their conference-final sweep and the start of the NBA Finals.
Bam Adebayo amassed 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, but Jimmy Butler was held to 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting. The No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference failed to win the opener of a series on the road for the first time in four tries.
"I reminded our group, if they didn't know, that Miami went into Milwaukee (in the first round) and won Game 1," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. "They went into the Garden in New York City (in the second round) and won Game 1. They won Game 1 up in Boston (in the Eastern Conference finals). So we did not want them coming in here, taking control of the series on our court."
Gabe Vincent scored 19 points while Haywood Highsmith added 18 for the Heat, who shot 37.5 percent in the first half and 40.6 percent on the night. Miami was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line, an NBA Finals record for least number of free-throw attempts in a playoff game.
"They were in a pretty good rhythm, especially in that first half," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the Nuggets. "Our disposition, the efforts, the resolve in the second half was much better. But (when) you get to this level, it has to be complete games of that disposition."
Jokic was content to occupy the role of playmaker in the first quarter, not taking his first shot from the field until 3.3 seconds remained. He made the close-range attempt as Denver took a 29-20 lead at the end of the opening period.
The Nuggets opened their first double-digit lead at 32-22 on a 3-pointer by Murray with 10:31 remaining in the first half, and the hosts led 59-42 at halftime.
Denver grabbed its first lead of at least 20 points at 81-60 with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter, on a pull-up jumper from Bruce Brown. The Nuggets went into the fourth quarter with an 84-63 advantage.
The Heat opened the final period on an 11-0 run to get within 84-74 with 9:29 remaining. The Nuggets seized control again, taking a 90-74 lead with 7:16 left on a layup from Jokic, and closed out the victory from there.
"I definitely think (the Nuggets) came out with a lot of physicality, and we have to be able to match that," said Butler, who insisted he was not affected by the effort expended to win the Eastern Conference finals in seven games. "They did their job on their home floor. You have to say that. But we will be ready, we will adjust and do things differently."
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Basketball
Denver Nuggets
Finals
Miami Heat
Game 1
Championship
Next
Man Utd desperate to stop Man City's treble march in unique FA Cup final
Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia, wants other top players to join him
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-31
Nuggets stand between Heat, history in NBA Finals
Sports
2023-05-31
Nuggets stand between Heat, history in NBA Finals
0
Sports
2023-05-21
Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3
Sports
2023-05-21
Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3
0
Sports
2023-05-18
Jimmy Butler, Heat topple Celtics to steal Game 1 of East finals
Sports
2023-05-18
Jimmy Butler, Heat topple Celtics to steal Game 1 of East finals
0
Lebanon News
10:44
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
Lebanon News
10:44
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
05:49
Haaland holds no fear for Man Utd, says Varane
Sports
05:49
Haaland holds no fear for Man Utd, says Varane
0
Sports
05:33
Michael Jordan's 1992 Olympic practice jersey up for auction
Sports
05:33
Michael Jordan's 1992 Olympic practice jersey up for auction
0
Sports
05:20
Man Utd desperate to stop Man City's treble march in unique FA Cup final
Sports
05:20
Man Utd desperate to stop Man City's treble march in unique FA Cup final
0
Sports
04:08
Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia, wants other top players to join him
Sports
04:08
Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia, wants other top players to join him
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
World
07:17
Pro-Kyiv group reports second day of fighting in Russia's Belgorod
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
0
Lebanon News
06:47
Lebanon's Hezbollah says not linked to accused in peacekeeper killing
Lebanon News
06:47
Lebanon's Hezbollah says not linked to accused in peacekeeper killing
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
5
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
6
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
7
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More