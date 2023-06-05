Sports

Djokovic, Alcaraz on track for French Open showdown, Sabalenka snubs press again

2023-06-05 | 04:39
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Djokovic, Alcaraz on track for French Open showdown, Sabalenka snubs press again

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz inched closer to a blockbuster French Open semi-final showdown with imperious wins on Sunday as Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka skipped another press conference due to being asked to comment on the war in Ukraine earlier in the tournament.

Djokovic, who is chasing a men's record 23rd Grand Slam to leapfrog Spaniard Rafa Nadal in the injured champion's absence, blazed past Peruvian marathon man Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3 6-2 6-2 in a lopsided last-eight clash.
 
A two-time champion in Paris, Djokovic has now reached the quarters in Paris for a record 17th time, one more than Nadal.

"I'm proud of all the records but it also means I'm not young any more," said the 36-year-old Djokovic. "It was the best level of tennis I have played here so I'm very satisfied."

World number one and top seed Alcaraz, another tenacious Spaniard who is backed to take the mantle of 14-times champion Nadal, bulldozed his way to a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti.
 
World number two Sabalenka, who has been repeatedly urged by Ukrainian players to take a stand against the war, reached the quarter-finals by beating American Sloane Stephens 7-6(5) 6-4.

But she skipped her press conference for a second time having also done so on Friday citing mental health reasons and saying she did not feel safe after being grilled on what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Up next for Sabalenka is Elina Svitolina, who sealed a 6-4 7-6(5) victory over Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina to stay in contention for a maiden Grand Slam in her first major since the birth of her daughter Skai in October.

RUSSIANS ROLL ON
 
Earlier, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova dug deep to return to the quarter-finals for the first time since her runner-up finish two years ago before fellow Russian Karen Khachanov also fought his way through on a bright Sunday.
 
Pavlyuchenkova, who was defeated in the 2021 final by Czech Barbora Krejcikova, skipped last year's edition as well as the second half of the season to nurse a knee problem and came into the match after three-setters in her last two encounters.

She was tested again by 28th seed Elise Mertens but rallied from a set and a break down to seal a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-3 victory in a little more than three hours.

Pavlyuchenkova, who has slipped to world number 333 after being forced to stop playing for five months last year, is the lowest-ranked French Open quarter-finalist in the Open Era.

Khachanov, the 11th seed, also showed plenty of resolve as he battled past Italian Lorenzo Sonego 1-6 6-4 7-6(7) 6-1 to reach the last eight for the second time.

"After the first set and a half, I was thinking, what am I doing here, he was hitting all over the place so I decided all I could do was fight," said Khachanov, who has reached the semi-finals in his last two Grand Slams in New York and Melbourne.

There were dramatic scenes on Court 14 as Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from their women's doubles third-round match after Kato struck a ball down the court between points and hit a ball girl to leave her sobbing.

Kato was initially warned by chair umpire Alexandre Juge but Czech Marie Bouzkova and Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, who were leading 7-6(1) 1-3 at the time of the incident, pointed out to him that the ball girl was crying.

"No, no, let me explain to you. She (Kato) didn't do it on purpose, she (the ball girl) didn't get injured," Juge said.

"She (Kato) didn't do it on purpose? She's crying," Sorribes Tormo said, pointing to the ball girl.

"And she has blood," Bouzkova added.

After speaking to the girl, the umpire went back up to his chair and announced the end of the match by disqualifying Kato and Sutjiadi to spark boos from the crowd.
 

Sports

Djokovic

Alcaraz

Track

French

Open

Showdown

Sabalenka

Snubs

Press

Again

LBCI Next
Rodri says he is playing his best as Man City eye European glory
Juve fail to qualify for Europa league despite win at Udinese
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-06-01

Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-30

'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia', Djokovic writes at French Open

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-16

Alcaraz hopes to 'reset' ahead of French Open after Rome shock

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-18

Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:05

Russian Kasatkina feeling bitter after being booed at French Open

LBCI
Sports
05:12

Rodri says he is playing his best as Man City eye European glory

LBCI
Sports
04:35

Juve fail to qualify for Europa league despite win at Udinese

LBCI
Sports
03:35

Gabe Vincent helps Heat beat Nuggets, level Finals at 1-1

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-18

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

Nassar instructs reopening of tourism establishments in Wazzani after licensing for the first time in decades

LBCI
World
2023-05-25

Russia detains Ukrainians for plotting attack on nuclear power station lines

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
03:32

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:37

Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Iraq, Syria forge closer ties to confront shared challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More