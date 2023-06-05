Sports

Russian Kasatkina feeling bitter after being booed at French Open

2023-06-05 | 07:05
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russian Kasatkina feeling bitter after being booed at French Open

Russian Daria Kasatkina said she left the French Open with a bitter taste in her mouth after being booed off by the crowd following her fourth-round defeat against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Sunday.

Svitolina had said she would not shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players at Roland Garros because of Russia's invasion of her country.

Belarus has been used as a staging area for what Moscow calls a "special military operation".
 
Kasatkina has been one of very few Russian players to speak out against the war, calling it "a full nightmare". On Sunday, she was supported by Russian popular singer Zemfira, who left the country because of her opposition to the invasion.

Zemfira was placed on a Russian Justice Ministry list of foreign agents in February on the grounds that she supported Ukraine and criticised the invasion.

After her 6-4 7-6(5) defeat, Kasatkina gave Svilotina a thumb up and Svitolina was also seen putting her thumb up. It was unclear whether the gesture was addressed to Kasatkina.
 
Svitolina, however, said: "Really thankful for her position that she took. Yeah, she's really brave person to say it publicly, that not so many players did. She's a brave one."

Kasatkina was however booed by the crowd.

"Leaving Paris with a very bitter feeling. All these days, after every match I’ve played in Paris I always appreciated and thanked the crowd for their support and being there for the players," the 26-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"But yesterday I was booed for just being respectful on my opponent's position not to shake hands. Me and Elina showed respect to each other after a tough match but leaving the court like that was the worst part of yesterday.

"Be better, love each other. Don’t spread hate."

Geopolitics have been at the centre of this year's French Open, with Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus skipping her post-match press conference twice, saying she felt unsafe after being grilled about the war.
 
Last week, two-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic started a controversy after writing on a camera lens "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia" amid unrest in the region.
 

Sports

Russian

Kasatkina

Feeling

Bitter

Booed

French Open

Tennis

LBCI Next
Olympics-IBA says has met reform criteria, accuses IOC of intransigence
Rodri says he is playing his best as Man City eye European glory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:17

Kremlin: fake Putin address broadcast on Russian radio stations after 'hack'

LBCI
Sports
04:39

Djokovic, Alcaraz on track for French Open showdown, Sabalenka snubs press again

LBCI
Variety
2023-06-03

Transfer of holy icon shows Russian Orthodoxy's new sway under Putin

LBCI
World
2023-06-02

Polish president proposes changes to law on undue Russian influence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:36

For its 2024 Olympics, Paris wants the Seine river swimmable

LBCI
Sports
08:09

Olympics-IBA says has met reform criteria, accuses IOC of intransigence

LBCI
Sports
05:12

Rodri says he is playing his best as Man City eye European glory

LBCI
Sports
04:39

Djokovic, Alcaraz on track for French Open showdown, Sabalenka snubs press again

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-20

The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
03:32

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:37

Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Middle East
07:30

Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More