Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
2023-06-06
1
min
Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
Brazil will play a friendly against Spain next March as part of an anti-racism campaign under the slogan 'One skin', both countries' football federations announced on Monday.
A statement from the Spanish football governing body (RFEF) said the match will be held in Spain to "reinforce the commitment of both entities against violence in football and to intensify the already existing good relations".
RFEF president Luis Rubiales has led the "Racists out of football" campaign to eradicate discriminatory behavior in stadiums after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was racially abused during a LaLiga match at Valencia's Mestalla stadium on May 21.
Brazil's football federation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues added: "This action, in collaboration with my friend Luis Rubiales, will be important to further reinforce the need to fight vehemently against racism in all corners of the planet."
Brazil and Spain will face each other for the 10th time, with five wins for the South Americans, two for the Europeans and two draws. Their last clash was in the 2013 Confederations Cup final when Brazil beat the then-world champions 3-0.
The CBF announced that Brazil will play friendlies against Guinea on June 17 and Senegal, three days later, also as a part of an anti-racism campaign.
Reuters
