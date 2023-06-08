News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Nikola Jokic's historic effort sends Nuggets past Heat in Game 3
2023-06-08 | 03:48
Share
4
min
Nikola Jokic's historic effort sends Nuggets past Heat in Game 3
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has viewed a lot of top-notch performances from the club's star tandem of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
So he didn't have any trouble assessing their efforts in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
"By far their greatest performance as a duo in their seven years together," Malone said.
Jokic produced a historic stat line of 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, and Murray also had a triple-double as Denver notched a 109-94 victory over the host Miami Heat on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.
Jokic became the first player ever to log at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in an NBA Finals game. He made 12 of 21 shots and blocked two shots as Denver bounced back from a Game 2 home loss.
Murray scored a game-high 34 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets, who controlled the contest. And as Malone correctly pointed out, it is the first time two players on the same team have scored 30 points during a triple-double in NBA history.
"Regarding Nikola, nothing he does surprises me, ever," Malone said. "The guy has shown over and over again that he's built for these moments. He thrives on these moments, the biggest stage, and he did that again tonight. ...
"Jamal is a guy that thrives, lives and excels in the moment. Never afraid of it and you can't say that for a lot of players. ... Jamal missed our last two postseasons (with a knee injury). He's been dying to get back to this setting and just go out there and put on the performance that he's putting on."
Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat, who trailed by as many as 21 points.
"We didn't play our best tonight," Butler said. "We got to come out with more energy and effort."
Game 4 is Friday night at Miami.
The Nuggets are two victories away from their first NBA title after the stellar showings by their star tandem.
"Running out of things to say," Murray said of Jokic. "He makes the game look easy."
Christian Braun scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting off the bench, and Aaron Gordon had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Denver.
The Nuggets used Jokic's 10th triple-double of the postseason to regain home-court advantage. Jokic has three of the five 30-20-10 performances in NBA postseason history. The others came from Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Jokic, as is his custom, downplayed his memorable performance.
"I'm just glad we won the game," the two-time league MVP said. "It was a big one for us just because they won in our arena. We just didn't want to go down 2-1."
Denver shot 51.2 percent from the field but was just 5 of 18 (27.8 percent) from 3-point range. The Nuggets had a 58-33 rebounding advantage and a 60-34 edge in points in the paint.
"They just pummeled us in the paint," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "They didn't even have to shoot threes ... we didn't offer much resistance."
Miami made 37 percent of its field-goal attempts and was 11 of 35 (31.4 percent) from behind the arc. Caleb Martin added 10 points off the bench for the Heat.
After leading by five at halftime, the Nuggets scored the first six points of the second half on a Jokic hoop and back-to-back baskets by Gordon to take a 59-48 lead.
Miami was later within seven before Denver began pulling away with a 21-9 surge. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a jumper to give Denver a 78-62 edge, and Braun capped the run with a layup and a ferocious slam as the lead reached 82-63 with 50.2 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Heat scored the final five points to trail 82-68 entering the final stanza, and Adebayo sank two free throws to cut the deficit to 12 in the opening minute of the final quarter.
However, Murray hit a jumper and Jokic followed with the next four points to start an 11-2 run. Braun converted a three-point play with 8:45 left and made a floater 17 seconds later to push the Denver lead to 93-72 with 8:28 to play.
Murray's jumper made it 101-84 with three minutes left. Miami later narrowed the gap to nine before the Nuggets closed it out.
Denver held a 53-48 advantage at the break. Murray had 20 points to lead the way.
Reuters
Sports
NBA
Basketball
Finals
Denver Nuggets
Miami Heat
Game 3
Playoffs
Next
Zverev, Swiatek reach French Open semis, heartbreak for Jabeur
'I'm going to Miami' - Messi confirms move to MLS
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-21
Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3
Sports
2023-05-21
Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3
0
Sports
2023-05-31
Nuggets stand between Heat, history in NBA Finals
Sports
2023-05-31
Nuggets stand between Heat, history in NBA Finals
0
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
Sports
2023-04-10
NBA roundup: Warriors hang 157 on Blazers, glide into playoffs
0
Variety
07:39
Coinbase chief legal officer expects new crypto laws to come in wake of SEC lawsuits
Variety
07:39
Coinbase chief legal officer expects new crypto laws to come in wake of SEC lawsuits
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:23
Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
Sports
06:23
Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
0
Sports
06:16
Bowen grabs last-gasp winner as West Ham secure Conference League glory
Sports
06:16
Bowen grabs last-gasp winner as West Ham secure Conference League glory
0
Sports
06:11
Players at Women's World Cup guaranteed at least $30,000 each in FIFA first
Sports
06:11
Players at Women's World Cup guaranteed at least $30,000 each in FIFA first
0
Sports
04:53
PGA Tour-LIV deal leaves golf world facing plenty of unknowns
Sports
04:53
PGA Tour-LIV deal leaves golf world facing plenty of unknowns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-31
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
Lebanon News
2023-03-31
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
0
World
06:59
US East Coast blanketed in veil of smoke from Canadian fires
World
06:59
US East Coast blanketed in veil of smoke from Canadian fires
0
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
0
Middle East
2023-06-05
Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of deadly attack at border
Middle East
2023-06-05
Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of deadly attack at border
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
3
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
4
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
5
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
6
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
7
Press Highlights
03:18
The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race
Press Highlights
03:18
The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race
8
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More