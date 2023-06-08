News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Players at Women's World Cup guaranteed at least $30,000 each in FIFA first
2023-06-08 | 06:11
Share
2
min
Players at Women's World Cup guaranteed at least $30,000 each in FIFA first
Each player at the Women's World Cup will be guaranteed at least $30,000 after a ground-breaking move by FIFA to disburse some of the prize money to individuals rather than national federations.
All 23 members of the winning team will take home $270,000, part of a $110 million total prize pool that is roughly 300% higher than what FIFA offered for the 2019 tournament.
The $30,000 minimum directed prize money is more than twice the average salary of $14,000 for paid players surveyed in FIFA's 2022 benchmarking report.
In March, FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged at the FIFA Congress that organisers would direct prize money toward the players, a first for the women's tournament, which kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
For the upcoming Women's World Cup, member associations will also receive increased funding based on performance, with winners taking $4.29 million home and delegations earning $1.56 million for participating in the group stage.
The total performance-based prize funds still significantly trail what was the on the offer at the men's tournament last year, where $440 million total prize fund was awarded.
FIFA has made it clear to national federations that it expects that the amount retained by member associations will be reinvested in their footballing activities, including coaching staff, grassroots projects, youth national teams and women’s football capacity-building programmes.
FIFPRO said the news "represents not only the outcome of tremendous global collective action by 150 national team players... but a constructive negotiation with FIFA over the past months."
"The have listened to the voice of the players and we have taken steps toward greater gender equity in our game at the highest levels," the global football players union said in a statement.
Reuters
Sports
Players
Women
World cup
Guaranteed
30
000
Dollars
Each
FIFA
Football
Next
Bowen grabs last-gasp winner as West Ham secure Conference League glory
PGA Tour-LIV deal leaves golf world facing plenty of unknowns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-03
FIFA responsible for undervaluing Women's World Cup
Sports
2023-05-03
FIFA responsible for undervaluing Women's World Cup
0
Sports
2023-05-02
FIFA threatens Women's World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe
Sports
2023-05-02
FIFA threatens Women's World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-07
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs
Lebanon News
2023-06-07
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
06:23
Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
Sports
06:23
Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
0
Sports
06:16
Bowen grabs last-gasp winner as West Ham secure Conference League glory
Sports
06:16
Bowen grabs last-gasp winner as West Ham secure Conference League glory
0
Sports
04:53
PGA Tour-LIV deal leaves golf world facing plenty of unknowns
Sports
04:53
PGA Tour-LIV deal leaves golf world facing plenty of unknowns
0
Sports
04:06
Man City v Inter Milan: Three key battles in the Champions League final
Sports
04:06
Man City v Inter Milan: Three key battles in the Champions League final
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-31
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
Lebanon News
2023-03-31
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
0
World
06:59
US East Coast blanketed in veil of smoke from Canadian fires
World
06:59
US East Coast blanketed in veil of smoke from Canadian fires
0
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
0
Middle East
2023-06-05
Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of deadly attack at border
Middle East
2023-06-05
Israel demands Egypt help in full probe of deadly attack at border
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
Lebanon News
02:52
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
3
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
00:39
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
4
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
Press Highlights
01:23
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
5
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
6
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
Lebanon News
03:30
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
7
Press Highlights
03:18
The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race
Press Highlights
03:18
The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race
8
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More