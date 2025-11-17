الأخبار
رياضة

"الفودو" يدخل تصفيات المونديال... مدرب نيجيريا يفجّر مفاجأة مدوية بعد الإقصاء (فيديو)

2025-11-17 | 07:31
2min
"الفودو" يدخل تصفيات المونديال... مدرب نيجيريا يفجّر مفاجأة مدوية بعد الإقصاء (فيديو)

اتهم مدرّب منتخب نيجيريا إريك شيل منتخب جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية بـ"ممارسة الفودو" خلال ركلات الترجيح التي حسمت المواجهة بين الفريقين في التصفيات المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم، وفق ما نقل موقع دايلي ميل.

وكان منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية قد فاز على نيجيريا 4-3 بركلات الترجيح في المباراة الفاصلة لتصفيات المونديال الإفريقي، ليحجز بطاقة التأهل إلى الملحق القاري المقرر في آذار المقبل.

وانتهى الوقت الأصلي للمباراة بالتعادل 1-1، قبل أن تُحسم بركلات الترجيح التي أنهت آمال نيجيريا في بلوغ نهائيات كأس العالم المقبلة — وهي المرة الثانية على التوالي التي يغيب فيها المنتخب النيجيري عن البطولة العالمية.

وخلال ركلات الترجيح، أظهرت مقاطع مصوّرة نُشرت على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مدرب نيجيريا إريك شيل وهو يحاول مواجهة أفراد من الجهاز الفني للكونغو الديمقراطية قبل تنفيذ الركلة الأخيرة.

وظهر شيل في الفيديو وهو يرفع ذراعيه غاضبًا ويصرخ باتجاه مقاعد الجهاز الفني الخصم، قبل أن يلتقط زجاجة مياه. وقد تدخّل أحد مساعديه لمنعه من التقدّم، لكن بعد أن سجّل اللاعب شانسيل مبمبا ركلة الفوز الحاسمة، بدا أن شيل حاول الركض نحو دكة الكونغو قبل أن يُمسك به مجددًا من قبل فريقه.

وعند سؤاله عن سبب غضبه بعد المباراة، قال شيل للصحفيين: "خلال كل ركلة ترجيح، كان أحد أفراد طاقم الكونغو يمارس الفودو... في كل مرة، في كل مرة! ولهذا كنت متوتّرًا وغاضبًا منه."

وعندما طُلب منه توضيح ما رآه، أشار بيده اليمنى في الهواء وقال: "شيء من هذا القبيل... لا أعرف إن كان ماءً أو شيئًا آخر".

من جهته، نفى ممثل عن منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية تمامًا هذه الادعاءات، وفقًا لما نقلته صحيفة The Athletic البريطانية.
 

