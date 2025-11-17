"الفودو" يدخل تصفيات المونديال... مدرب نيجيريا يفجّر مفاجأة مدوية بعد الإقصاء (فيديو)

🔥 OFF CAMERA DRAMA!! 🔥
Nigeria’s coach, Éric Sékou Chelle, was captured trying to fight just before the last penalty kick of the game! 😳
He was reportedly picking up a water bottle, seemingly aiming at a member of the DR Congo technical team.
The match commissioner will… pic.twitter.com/q4SRKbRa9a
— Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) November 16, 2025
🔥 OFF CAMERA DRAMA!! 🔥
Nigeria’s coach, Éric Sékou Chelle, was captured trying to fight just before the last penalty kick of the game! 😳
He was reportedly picking up a water bottle, seemingly aiming at a member of the DR Congo technical team.
The match commissioner will… pic.twitter.com/q4SRKbRa9a