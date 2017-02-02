[PHOTOS] Woman Gets Pet Snake Stuck Inside Earlobe

An Oregon woman was admitted to the emergency room after her pet ball python got himself stuck in her gauged earlobe.

Ashley Glawe said that she was holding the snake, named Bart, when he decided to dive into the hole in her ear.

“I tried to get him out myself, and I knew I wasn’t going to be able to without hurting him by pulling him back against his scales,” she told CNN.

After a visit from the fire department, it was clear that Glawe needed to go to the emergency room.

Glawe shared a few pictures of her situation on social media.