[VIDEO] Gazan Barber Offers Flaming Hot Hair Straightening

In Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan's salon, customers prepare to get hot under the collar.

The 37-year old hairdresser sprays a flammable liquid on to his client's hair, which he then ignites, styles, cuts and straightens.

And it isn't an experience for the faint hearted.

“The concept is very simple, but sort of risky if you don't have the experience in your job. These things need hair protection and to use several hair protection materials in order to protect the scalp and the hair until its ends. But also using protection against fire,'' Odwan said in his Rafah based shop.

“We (Gazans) can come up with ideas and creativity; we are not imitators like some said. I am not an imitator. Haircut styles vary among different kinds of salons, but the one who stands out takes the credit. The method of styling with fire has been used a lot and the citizens of the (Gaza) Strip deserve to be a part of it,'' he added in between styling the flaming hot hair before straightening it.

According to Odwan, who has been in the business for 18 years the technique is safe, and he keeps the air ablaze, on and off for between 10 to 15 seconds.

Using two combs he cuts and styles a customer's hair while it is still on fire until he's happy with his new look.

Beauty usually comes at a price, but Odwan explains that he keeps his rates accessible to appeal to his Gaza clientele, with the treatment costing a little more than 5 US dollars.

Now along with Brazilian blow drys, and hot iron straightening is Odwan's flame straightening technique, and judging by the number of clients waiting to have their hair done here, Odwan's new styling system won't be going up in smoke any time soon.

REUTERS