There’s A New PhD degree… In Chocolate

The University of the West of England is seeking doctoral candidates to undertake a PHD - in CHOCOLATE.

The institution is offering a £15,000-per-year grant to study the genetic factors that influence the flavor of the world favorite treat.

According to the prospectus, the successful candidate will study how the fermentation of cacao beans leads to specific flavor profiles.

The 3-year position has been created in response to demand from the chocolate industry for more forensic knowledge of different cocoa strains.

It comes as Mondelez International, the geniuses behind some of the world's most famous sugary treats - including Cadbury, Milka, Prince and Oreo - announced a brand new opportunity to join their team as a part-time chocolate taster.

The firm, which posted the role on LinkedIn, is looking for someone who can taste its delicacies - and deliver honest and objective feedback within its team of skilled panelists.

