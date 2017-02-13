Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Feb. 15
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
10:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Food & Health
Feb 13 2017
 shares
 shares

There’s A New PhD degree… In Chocolate

publishing date: 13/02/2017 13:01:22
episodes
There’s A New PhD degree… In Chocolate
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The University of the West of England is seeking doctoral candidates to undertake a PHD - in CHOCOLATE.

 
advertisement

The institution is offering a £15,000-per-year grant to study the genetic factors that influence the flavor of the world favorite treat.

 

According to the prospectus, the successful candidate will study how the fermentation of cacao beans leads to specific flavor profiles.

 

The 3-year position has been created in response to demand from the chocolate industry for more forensic knowledge of different cocoa strains.

 
A woman looking guilty eating chocolate bar
 

It comes as Mondelez International, the geniuses behind some of the world's most famous sugary treats - including Cadbury, Milka, Prince and Oreo - announced a brand new opportunity to join their team as a part-time chocolate taster.

 

The firm, which posted the role on LinkedIn, is looking for someone who can taste its delicacies - and deliver honest and objective feedback within its team of skilled panelists.

 

 

Source
recommended for you (4)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact