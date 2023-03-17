الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج منوعات حال الطقس صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
حوار المرحلة
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
برامج زمان
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
سهرات رأس السنة
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

مكفوفة تبهر المشاهدين بعزف البيانو... مهارات فائقة رغم حالتها الصحية! (فيديو)

منوعات
2023-03-17 | 05:56
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
مكفوفة تبهر المشاهدين بعزف البيانو... مهارات فائقة رغم حالتها الصحية! (فيديو)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
مكفوفة تبهر المشاهدين بعزف البيانو... مهارات فائقة رغم حالتها الصحية! (فيديو)

فيديو لمكفوفة تبهر الحاضرين بعزف البيانو

أبهرت المراهقة البريطانية المكفوفة والمصابة بالتوحّد، "لوسي"، المشاهدين بعدما قدّمت مهاراتها الفائقة في عزف البيانو ببراعة رغم حالتها الصّحية.

وفي التّفاصيل، فاستضاف برنامح تلفزيوني يضم لجنة تحكيم مكونة من نجم البوب ميكا وعازف البيانو الشهير لانغ لانغ، الطفلة لوسي، ضمن خطة البرنامج للوصول إلى أفضل عازفي البيانو عبر المملكة المتحدة.

وقد أصيب أعضاء اللجنة بالذهول بعزف لوسي مقطوعة لـ"شوبين" نظراً لصعوبتها، ووثّق مقطع فيديو لحظة تأثّر لوسي وهي تمسح عينيها التي فاضت بالدموع.

وحصد مقطع الفيديو الذي وثّق أداء لوسي أكثر 5 ملايين مشاهدة على الإنترنت.
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

مكفوفة

توحّد

بيانو

بريطانيا

LBCI التالي
ملهى "مولان روج" يعلن التوقف عن استخدام ثعابين في عروضه
أشهر أسود متنزه سيرينغيتي...قضى في قتال مع حيوانات أصغر سناً
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار دولية
02:13

صفقة سلاح بين السويد وبريطانيا تتيح تزويد أوكرانيا بمزيد من أنظمة المدفعية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-03-15

بريطانيا ستتجنب الركود خلال هذا العام...

LBCI
أخبار دولية
2023-03-10

سوناك يؤكد "ضرورة" وجود "شراكة وثيقة" بين بريطانيا وفرنسا

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
2023-03-08

جينيفر رعيدة ابنة الـ15 عاما... سفيرة بريطانيا في لبنان ليوم واحد!

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
08:38

إليكم أفضل مطارات العالم لعام 2023... ومطار دولة عربية في المركز الثاني!

LBCI
منوعات
06:56

كمبوديا تحتفي باستعادة كنوز تعود إلى عصر أنغكور

LBCI
منوعات
06:42

السلطات الإيطالية تفرض قريباً رسم دخول إلى موقع البانثيون الأثري

LBCI
منوعات
06:02

ملهى "مولان روج" يعلن التوقف عن استخدام ثعابين في عروضه

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-03-16

مقاضاة أول روبوت محامٍ في العالم... "لا يملك شهادةً في القانون!"

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:19

بعد جلسة الإستماع إليه... سلامة يصدر بيانًا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
11:52

العثور على حاويات اليورانيوم الطبيعي المفقودة في ليبيا

LBCI
منوعات
06:42

السلطات الإيطالية تفرض قريباً رسم دخول إلى موقع البانثيون الأثري

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
08:44

بعد الامارات شمخاني الى العراق.. ففي أيّ اطارٍ تَجري هذه الزيارات؟

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:31

جلسة الاستماع الثانية لسلامة اليوم في قصر عدل بيروت..

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:55

مؤتمر تحت عنوان "الشريكة" بمناسبة يوم المرأة العالمي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
07:49

مشروعُ إصلاحِ نظامِ التقاعدِ يُشعِلُ الشارعَ الفرنسي

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
04:20

شيا خلال إطلاق صندوق الطاقة الشمسية والمتجددة: سيساهم بشراء وتركيب أنظمة توليد الطاقة الشمسية لما لا يقل عن 25 شركة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
03:20

سلامة يصل الى قصر العدل.. ماذا في التفاصيل؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:40

في الـNBA... خمسون نقطة لنجم غولدن ستايت لم تكن كافية لتجنيب فريقه الخسارة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:39

إتفاق الترسيم مع قبرص مجمّد..

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:37

ريال مدريد يقصي ليفربول... وتأهل تاريخي لنابولي للمرة الأولى إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
10:09

أسعار المحروقات تُحلّق...

LBCI
اقتصاد
13:03

وزارة الاقتصاد حدّدت سعر الخبز

LBCI
خبر عاجل
05:39

أسعار المحروقات تواصل الإرتفاع... وانخفاض بسعر الغاز

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:19

بعد جلسة الإستماع إليه... سلامة يصدر بيانًا

LBCI
خبر عاجل
10:50

معلومات للـLBCI: تحديد جلسة ثانية لحاكم مصرف لبنان رياض سلامة عند التاسعة من صباح الجمعة

LBCI
صحف اليوم
01:26

دولة عربية تنوي وضع مبلغ مالي ضخم بمثابة وديعة مصرفية للبنان (نداء الوطن)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:38

معلومات للـLBCI حول اللقاء السعودي الفرنسي في باريس غدا: لبحث الوضع في لبنان وفرص الاصلاحات الاقتصادية والسياسية وموضوع الانتخابات الرئاسية وأهمية الضغط لانتخاب رئيس

LBCI
حال الطقس
02:29

منخفض جوي بدءاً من العصر

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة