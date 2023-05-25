صُممت من مواد معاد تدويرها... أكبر "تي شيرت" في العالم تدخل موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية!

أعلنت موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية أن قطعة ملابس يبلغ طولها 108.9 أمتار وعرضها 73.5 أمتار تم تصنيفها رسميًا كأكبر "تي شيرت" في العالم.



وقالت موسوعة الأرقام القياسية إن تصميم القميص الضخم من المواد المعاد تدويرها حصل بالتعاون بين كوفلاند رومانيا وفيدراتيا رومانا، لتشجيع سكان رومانيا على المشاركة في برامج إعادة التدوير.



وصُنعت قطعة الملابس الضخمة من أكثر من 500 ألف زجاجة بلاستيكية معاد تدويرها وخاطها فريق من الخياطات على مدار شهر.



وقال المنظمون إن الأمر استغرق فريقًا من أكثر من 120 متطوعًا في اليوم بأكمله لرفع الـ"تي شيرت" في ملعب Arcul de Triumf National Rugby في بوخارست.

The largest t-shirt is 108.96 m (357.48 feet) long and 73.48 m (241.08 feet) wide, achieved by Asociatia 11even, Kaufland Romania and Federatia Romana.



After the record attempt, the t-shirt was broken down into 10,000 individual items of clothing for underprivileged children. pic.twitter.com/lFVS9hIbPw