الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
سيدات الملاعب
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
امن وقضاء
اخبار البرامج
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار سيدات الملاعب أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ امن وقضاء اخبار البرامج منوعات حال الطقس صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
هايلايت
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
منوعات
حال الطقس
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
منوعات
رياضة
كوميديا
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
برامج أخرى
سهرات رأس السنة
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

صُممت من مواد معاد تدويرها... أكبر "تي شيرت" في العالم تدخل موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية!

منوعات
2023-05-25 | 05:51
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
صُممت من مواد معاد تدويرها... أكبر &quot;تي شيرت&quot; في العالم تدخل موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية!
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
صُممت من مواد معاد تدويرها... أكبر "تي شيرت" في العالم تدخل موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية!

صُممت من مواد معاد تدويرها... أكبر "تي شيرت" في العالم تدخل موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية!

أعلنت موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية أن قطعة ملابس يبلغ طولها 108.9 أمتار وعرضها 73.5 أمتار تم تصنيفها رسميًا كأكبر "تي شيرت" في العالم.

وقالت موسوعة الأرقام القياسية إن تصميم القميص الضخم من المواد المعاد تدويرها حصل بالتعاون بين كوفلاند رومانيا وفيدراتيا رومانا، لتشجيع سكان رومانيا على المشاركة في برامج إعادة التدوير.

وصُنعت قطعة الملابس الضخمة من أكثر من 500 ألف زجاجة بلاستيكية معاد تدويرها وخاطها فريق من الخياطات على مدار شهر.

وقال المنظمون إن الأمر استغرق فريقًا من أكثر من 120 متطوعًا في اليوم بأكمله لرفع الـ"تي شيرت" في ملعب Arcul de Triumf National Rugby  في بوخارست.
 
 
 

آخر الأخبار

منوعات

مواد معاد تدويرها

تي شيرت

العالم

موسوعة غينيس

الأرقام القياسية

LBCI التالي
سلطات كانكون المكسيكية تحظر أغان تمجّد تجار المخدرات
استخدم تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي... محتال في الصين سرق 600 ألف دولار!
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
2023-03-23

موسوعة غينيس تُصنّف "ذا ويكند" أشهر فنان في العالم

LBCI
خبر عاجل
03:26

وزير السياحة للـLBCI: لبنان مرشّح على موقع عضوية المجلس التنفيذي للمنظمة العالمية للسياحة في الشرق الاوسط كما مرشح لاستضافة الدورة التي ستقيمها المنظمة في العام 2024

LBCI
أخبار دولية
00:51

الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا تعلن تسجيل "جبل عكمة" في سجل "ذاكرة العالم" بمنظمة "اليونسكو"

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
15:11

رحيل نجمة الروك العالمية تينا تيرنر عن ٨٤ عاما

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
منوعات
08:32

سرقة منزل الهولندي كلويفرت لاعب فالنسيا

LBCI
منوعات
07:47

لمحبي أفلام الرعب... المنزل الذي ألهم "The Conjuring" يقدم تجارب التخييم

LBCI
منوعات
07:13

أدين بتهريب المخدرات... السجن ست سنوات لمغني راب أميركي

LBCI
منوعات
06:11

سلطات كانكون المكسيكية تحظر أغان تمجّد تجار المخدرات

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2023-05-17

الجميل عن ملف الرئاسة: الاسراع شيء والاستسلام شيء آخر ولن نستسلم

LBCI
منوعات
2023-05-23

مليارا شخص قد يتعرّضون لموجات حر خطيرة بحلول 2100!

LBCI
فنّ
2023-05-24

خلافات بسمة بوسيل وتامر حسني الى العلن... هل تسبّبت "هالة" بطلاقهما؟!

LBCI
اخبار البرامج
07:09

بين امرأة تتفاخر بجمالها وأخرى تصف نفسها بالـ"وحش"... قصة حب ونهاية سعيدة في "أحمر بالخط العريض"

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:40

من الممكن أن يمنح لبنان فترة سماح لنحو عام لتفادي وضع إسمه على اللائحة الرمادية... ماذا يعني ذلك؟

LBCI
اخبار البرامج
16:11

بو صعب لـ حوار المرحلة: لم استقل من التكتّل..وأُصوّت لمعوّض اذا احتاج صوتي ولن أنتخب قائد الجيش

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:57

لبنان في عيون العالم…

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:46

في طرابلس.. "المجارير" تتحكم برزق الصيادين!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

عمل خطير في أنفاق وسط بيروت

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:39

عين المصارف المراسلة على لبنان

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:39

فعاليات معرض الكتاب في المدينة المنورة مستمرة..

LBCI
امن وقضاء
13:36

في سجن رومية موسيقى وأغاني... ما القصة؟

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:31

سلامة في قصر العدل... محميٌّ أمنيا وقضائيا

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:34

إليكم جدول أعمال جلسة مجلس الوزراء يوم الجمعة

LBCI
خبر عاجل
10:11

حاكم مصرف لبنان طلب من القضاء اللبناني عدم تسليمه الى القضاء الفرنسي ومحاكمته في لبنان

LBCI
فنّ
05:54

ماريتا الحلاني في حفل توديع العزوبيّة.. "ودّعي لقب آنسة" (صور)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
03:56

الأنباء الالكترونية: رئيس الحزب التقدمي الإشتراكي وليد جنبلاط يعلن استقالته من رئاسة الحزب ويدعو إلى مؤتمر عام انتخابي للحزب في ٢٥ حزيران المقبل

LBCI
خبر عاجل
03:25

معلومات للـLBCI: لبنان منح فترة سماح لسنة لإتمام معالجات مالية ونقدية ومصرفية لتفادي وضع اسمه على اللائحة الرمادية بصفة دولة غير متعاونة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

عمل خطير في أنفاق وسط بيروت

LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:49

بو صعب لـ حوار المرحلة: لم أستقل من تكتل لبنان القوي وكل الكتل تستقبلني لأنني لا آخذ طرفاً والذي أقوم به كنائب رئيس مجلس نواب هو التواصل مع الجميع لمدّ جسور وإيجاد قواسم مشتركة لأن لا بديل عن الحوار

LBCI
خبر عاجل
15:29

بو صعب لـ حوار المرحلة: اسم قائد الجيش هو الأكثر صعوبة للوصول إلى سُدّة الرئاسة ومن المستحيل أن انتخبه رئيسا للجمهورية

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More