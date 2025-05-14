الأخبار
الإبداع اللبناني يزيّن السجادة الحمراء في مهرجان كان بإطلالات مميزة (صور)

موضة وجمال
2025-05-14 | 06:00
مشاهدات عالية
الإبداع اللبناني يزيّن السجادة الحمراء في مهرجان كان بإطلالات مميزة (صور)
2min
الإبداع اللبناني يزيّن السجادة الحمراء في مهرجان كان بإطلالات مميزة (صور)

لفتت النجمات الأنظار بإطلالات مميزة وساحرة لدى وصولهنّ إلى السجادة الحمراء في اليوم الأول من مهرجان كان السينمائي لعام 2025.

وكان لافتاً هذا العام أيضاً حضور المصممين اللبنانيين على السجادة الحمراء من خلال تصاميم مميزة تركت بصمة كبيرة لدى الجمهور.

هايدي كلوم بفستان من توقيع إيلي صعب
 
تألقت عارضة الأزياء هايدي كلوم بفستان ضخم من الأورغانزا (Organza) باللون الوردي من توقيع المصمم اللبناني إيلي صعب.

أليساندرا أمبروزيو بفستان من توقيع زهير مراد
 


ارتدت الممثلة وعارضة الأزياء أليساندرا أمبروزيو فستاناً بأكمام مكشكشة وفتحة ساق طويلة باللون الزمردي من توقيع المصمم اللبناني زهير مراد.

يسرا بفستان من توقيع رامي قاضي
 


لفتت النجمة يسرا الأنظار بفستان طويل مع ثنيات غير متماثلة باللون الأحمر من توقيع المصمم اللبناني رامي قاضي.

إيزابيلي فونتانا بفستان من توقيع نيقولا جبران
 

خطفت عارضة الأزياء إيزابيلي فونتانا الأضواء بفستان طويل من الساتان باللون الوردي الفاتح مع ثنيات على منطقة الخصر من توقيع المصمم اللبناني نيقولا جبران.

LBCI
فنّ
04:19

بإطلالة ساحرة... يسرا تخطف الأنظار بأناقتها على السجادة الحمراء في مهرجان كان السينمائي (فيديو)

LBCI
موضة وجمال
2025-02-18

في عمر الـ75... فيرا وانغ تصدم الجمهور مرة جديدة بإطلالة شبابية على السجادة الحمراء لجوائز "بافتا" (صور)

LBCI
منوعات
2025-04-11

كارن وازن تحتفل بعيد ميلادها في أجواء عائلية مميزة (صور)

LBCI
فنّ
2025-04-04

سيرين عبد النور تسرق الأضواء في إطلالة مميزة: "السحر في داخلك" (صور)

LBCI
موضة وجمال
04:18

ظهرت بإطلالة جريئة ومثيرة... عارضة أزياء شهيرة تخالف قواعد اللباس في مهرجان كان (فيديو)

LBCI
موضة وجمال
04:00

"لآلئ وأساور وسحر خالد"... ندى كوسا في جولة مميزة في أبرز معالم الهند التاريخية (صور)

LBCI
موضة وجمال
16:03

ممثلة هوليوودية تُضطر لتغيير فستانها في مهرجان "كان"... لهذا السبب (صور)

LBCI
موضة وجمال
15:33

من دمية غريبة إلى أيقونة موضة... لماذا أصبحت "لابوبو" مشهورة في عالم الأزياء؟

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
04:42

البيت الأبيض: الشرع أبلغ ترامب بأنه يدعو الشركات الأميركية للاستثمار في قطاع النفط والغاز بسوريا

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
06:04

وزير الخارجية السعودي: واشنطن والرياض اتفقتا على إنهاء الحرب في غزة وإطلاق سراح جميع الرهائن

LBCI
موضة وجمال
2025-03-04

حبيبة رونالدو السابقة تشعل مواقع التواصل بإطلالة جريئة: "أفضل بألف مرة من جورجينا" (صورة)

LBCI
منوعات
2025-03-19

بيانكا سينسوري تشعل مواقع التواصل بإطلالة جريئة... والجمهور يتفاعل (صور)

LBCI
أخبار دولية
08:20

ترامب يلتقي الشرع ويدعو لتطبيع العلاقات مع إسرائيل..

LBCI
أخبار دولية
04:35

ترامب في القمة الخليجية الاميركية: لدى لبنان فرصة للتحرر من قبضة حزب الله..وبن سلمان: لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة اللبنانية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
02:20

ترامب يشارك في القمة الخليجية الاميركية في الرياض قبل توجهه الى قطر والإمارات

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:50

حين يرسم التلاميذ الوطن: "لبنان الأخضر" في مسابقة فابريانو وIPT

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:50

قمة سعودية - أميركية وتوقيع اتفاقيات... إليكم تفاصيل زيارة ترامب الى الرياض

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

قطاع الشركات الناشئة والريادة في لبنان يعود إلى الواجهة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:39

لبنان مهدد بمنعه من المشاركة في أي إستحقاق رياضي دولي

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

في طرابلس: تأخر عملية الفرز وإتهامات بالتزوير... إليكم الحقيقة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:37

بعد سنوات من التجميد: إعادة تفعيل مركز سلامة الطيران في مطار بيروت

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
10:07

إليكم نتائج الانتخابات البلدية والاختيارية في محافظة عكار

LBCI
خبر عاجل
12:38

"الداخلية" تنشر نتائج الانتخابات البلدية والاختيارية في قضاء المنية - الضنية

LBCI
فنّ
13:49

بعد أيام على وفاة زوجها... كارول سماحة تتحدى أحزانها وتعود إلى المسرح (فيديو)

LBCI
خبر عاجل
14:45

نتائج الإنتخابات الإختيارية في قضاء طرابلس...

LBCI
أخبار دولية
10:26

"الأكبر في التاريخ"... واشنطن والرياض توقعان صفقة أسلحة بقيمة 142 مليار دولار

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:09

ترامب: نريد مساعدة لبنان... وسنرفع العقوبات عن سوريا

LBCI
أخبار دولية
23:52

زلزال يضرب اليونان بقوة 6.3 درجة وارتداداته تصل مصر ولبنان والأردن

LBCI
خبر عاجل
11:34

ترامب: مستعدون لمساعدة لبنان في بناء مستقبل من التنمية الاقتصادية والسلام مع جيرانه

