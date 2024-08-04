الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة آخر الأخبار ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
برنامج صباحي Morning Talk
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
الافلام الوثائقية
التاريخ الذي لم يُروَ
مئوية لبنان
نشرات الأخبار
برامج حوارية
مسلسلات
رياضة
برامج أخرى
كوميديا
منوعات
برامج زمان
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

فيديو قديم يزعم مكان استهداف اسماعيل هنية

خبر كاذب
2024-08-04 | 02:01
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
فيديو قديم يزعم مكان استهداف اسماعيل هنية
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
فيديو قديم يزعم مكان استهداف اسماعيل هنية

اننشر فيديو يزعم مكان استهداف رئيس المكتب السياسي لحركة حماس إسماعيل هنية، إلا أنه تبين أن الفيديو لاستهداف القنصلية الإيرانية في دمشق في الأول من نيسان من العام الحالي.

 

آخر الأخبار

أخبار دولية

خبر كاذب

استهداف

اسماعيل

LBCI التالي
فيديو قديم يزعم لحظة استهداف المبنى في الضاحية الجنوبية
الخطوط الجوية القطرية تنفي إلغاء رحلات إلى عمّان وبيروت وبغداد
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
خبر كاذب
02:05

فيديو قديم يزعم لحظة استهداف المبنى في الضاحية الجنوبية

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:14

هذه هي الدولة التي قتلت رئيس المكتب السياسي لحماس اسماعيل هنية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
2024-08-01

ايران تودع اسماعيل هنية

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2024-08-01

وصول نعش اسماعيل هنية إلى العاصمة القطرية

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
خبر كاذب
02:05

فيديو قديم يزعم لحظة استهداف المبنى في الضاحية الجنوبية

LBCI
خبر كاذب
01:05

الخطوط الجوية القطرية تنفي إلغاء رحلات إلى عمّان وبيروت وبغداد

LBCI
خبر كاذب
2024-08-02

المديرية العامة للطيران المدني: لا صحة للانباء عن الغاء الرحلات من والى مطار رفيق الحريري الدولي

LBCI
خبر عاجل
2024-08-02

طيران الشرق الأوسط: رحلات 4 و5 آب تبقى على مواعيدها بإستثناء بعضها

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
06:54

إهدن تعيش عرس تطويب البطريرك إسطفان الدويهي...

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
08:02

الكويت تعلّق رحلاتها إلى بيروت لأجل غير مسمّى... و"إير فرانس" و"ترانسافيا" تقرّران تمديد التعليق

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:14

هذه هي الدولة التي قتلت رئيس المكتب السياسي لحماس اسماعيل هنية

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
03:33

أمن الدولة في عكّار تُخلي بلدة بزبينا من النازحين السوريّين المخالفين

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
14:01

تألق عربي في كرة القدم الاولمبية ومارشان يحصد ذهبية رابعة لفرنسا في السباحة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:57

مهرجان OMT Summer In Action مستمر في فاريا - شبروح... هكذا تبدو الاجواء

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:50

الى السياح... غير مرغوب بكم في أوروبا

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:44

تراجع مستوى تلقيح الأطفال يهدد بعودة أمراض منقرضة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:42

قداس الشكر في اهدن بداية درب القداسة مع الطوباوي اسطفان الدويهي

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:14

هذه هي الدولة التي قتلت رئيس المكتب السياسي لحماس اسماعيل هنية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:12

الاستعدادت لمواجهة الحرب اكتملت.. فلا داعي للهلع

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:10

ميدان اليوم: ترقّب وخرق لجدار الصوت

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
13:05

جنبلاط قدم التعازي باستشهاد شكر في الضاحية: نحن واحد من الجنوب إلى الجبل إلى الضاحية الى كل مكان

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
خبر عاجل
07:25

الحرس الثوري الإيراني: إسماعيل هنية قتل بإطلاق قذيفة قصيرة المدى برأس حربي وزنه نحو 7 كيلوغرامات مصحوبة بانفجار شديد من خارج غرفته

LBCI
أخبار دولية
13:14

هذه هي الدولة التي قتلت رئيس المكتب السياسي لحماس اسماعيل هنية

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
16:55

كتائب القسام: نعلن مسؤوليتنا عن عملية إطلاق النار وتصفية الصهيوني أمنون مختار من سكان بيتح تكفا المحتلة بالضفة

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
17:50

مساعد رئيس السلطة القضائية الإيرانية: نحقق في ما إذا كانت إسرائيل نفذت اغتيال هنية مباشرة أو عبر عملاء

LBCI
آخر الأخبار
00:30

أكسيوس نقلاً عن 3 مسؤولين أميركيين وإسرائيليين: من المتوقع أن تهاجم إيران إسرائيل يوم الاثنين

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:50

الى السياح... غير مرغوب بكم في أوروبا

LBCI
فنّ
12:30

بعد الانتقادات التي طالتها... باميلا الكيك تخرج عن صمتها: "لا أحب الشهرة" (فيديو)

LBCI
منوعات
15:50

ما حصل معها كان صادماً: استحمت من دون إزالة العدسات اللاصقة وهذه النتيجة!

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More