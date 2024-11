نجمة لبنانية تستعد لإحياء حفل إعادة افتتاح كاتدرائية نوتردام في باريس (صورة)

#LebaneseStar

⭐️🇱🇧 HIBA TAWAJI TO PERFORM AT THE REOPENING OF NOTRE-DAME DE PARIS ON DECEMBER 😍♥️



Lebanese star Hiba Tawaji is set to perform at the grand reopening of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on December 7, 2024.

Following the devastating fire in April 2019 and five… pic.twitter.com/92ixId7vrK