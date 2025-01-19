"فخور دائمًا بملكنا"... رسالة مؤثرة من هشام بولس لوائل كفوري

الأخبار
فنّ
2025-01-19 | 13:34
نشر الملحن هشام بولس في حسابه عبر منصة إكس صورة جمعته بالفنان وائل كفوري خلال حفل Joy Awards في الرياض الذي أقيم ليل السبت.

وأرفق هشام بولس الصورة بالتالي: "أنا فخور دائمًا بملكنا لأنه يرفع سقف طموحاتنا إلى أعلى وأعلى في كل مرة... يشرفني ويسعدني أن أكون جزءًا من هذه الرحلة وقصة النجاح... ليباركك الرب يا صديقي العزيز."

